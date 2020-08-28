Helena High, Capital cross country teams will open with time trials Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the Helena Public Schools confirmed a positive test for COVID-19 within the Bengals cross country programs earlier this week, Helena High will compete Saturday in a time trial with Helena Capital.

It will be the first cross country competition in Helena this season and it will be held at the Siebel Soccer Fields.

The varsity teams will be competing at 9 a.m., starting with the boys time trial and followed by the girls time trial at 9:30 a.m. Both varsity competitions will feature seven junior varsity runners each.

Prior to the varsity competition, the junior varsity boys will run at 8 a.m. with the JV girls set to go off at 8:30 a.m.

Both teams will also be in action this week in Missoula to open the season Thursday against fellow varsity competition.

The Helena High girls finished third at the Class AA state cross country meet a year ago and the Bengals also feature the returning AA girls state champion in Kylie Hartnett.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

