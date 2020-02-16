Weekend basketball roundup: Helena Capital and Helena High girls win in Missoula

Twin sisters Dani and Paige Bartsch had 14 points apiece, Mashayla O'Malley had 10 and Aryana Ridlon chipped in with four as the Helena Capital Bruins (14-1) downed the Missoula Sentinel Spartans 44-39 on Saturday in Missoula.

The Bruins defense closed both halves especially strong on the defensive side of the ball during the Class AA showdown, Holding Sentinel to three and six points during the second and fourth quarters, respectively.

Lexi Deden paced the Spartans offense with 19 points.

Also Saturday:

Class AA girls

Helena High 76, Missoula Big Sky 29: The Helena High girls were also in Missoula to take on Big Sky and they rebounded from a loss earlier this week to Missoula Hellgate with a 76-29 win Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

11 different Bengals found their way into the scorebook and leading the way was Kylie Lantz who scored 16 points and connected on four 3-pointers. Riley Thennis and McKayla Kloker each two 3's and scored 10, while Emily Feller, Caroline Bullock and Maloree English each had eight.