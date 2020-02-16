Weekend basketball roundup: Helena Capital and Helena High girls win in Missoula

Twin sisters Dani and Paige Bartsch had 14 points apiece, Mashayla O'Malley had 10 and Aryana Ridlon chipped in with four as the Helena Capital Bruins (14-1) downed the Missoula Sentinel Spartans 44-39 on Saturday in Missoula.
The Bruins defense closed both halves especially strong on the defensive side of the ball during the Class AA showdown, Holding Sentinel to three and six points during the second and fourth quarters, respectively.
Lexi Deden paced the Spartans offense with 19 points.
Also Saturday:
Class AA girls
Helena High 76, Missoula Big Sky 29: The Helena High girls were also in Missoula to take on Big Sky and they rebounded from a loss earlier this week to Missoula Hellgate with a 76-29 win Saturday.
11 different Bengals found their way into the scorebook and leading the way was Kylie Lantz who scored 16 points and connected on four 3-pointers. Riley Thennis and McKayla Kloker each two 3's and scored 10, while Emily Feller, Caroline Bullock and Maloree English each had eight.
The next game on the docket for top-ranked Capital (14-1, 10-1) is Saturday night at Helena High in the second crosstown game of the year. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.
Class AA Boys
Sentinel 64, Capital 54: Fourth-ranked Missoula Sentinel knocked off third-ranked Helena Capital 64-54.Juniors Tony Frohlich-Fair and Alex Germer each scored 22 points for the Spartans, who took over sole possession of second in the Western AA. The Spartans led by two at halftime and outscored the Bruins in the third frame 20-14.
Class B Girls
Townsend 62, Jefferson 55 (3OT): In a wild game between Townsend and Jefferson Saturday, the Bulldogs won in overtime and got 19 points from Taylor Noyes. Charlotte Watson added eight for Townsend, which was finally able to pull away in the third overtime. Rachel Van Blaricom scored 16 to lead Jefferson. Emma Grange added 11.
Class B Boys
Townsend 50, Jefferson 48: Led by Gavin Vandenacre’s 12 points, Townsend slipped past Jefferson 50-48. Bulldog teammate Tyler Christensen contributed 11 points. Jefferson was led by Jaxson Yanzick’s 14 points. Avery Stiles and Josiah Williams added 11 apiece for the Panthers. Jefferson led 39-37 entering the fourth quarter.