Tuesday's local high school roundup

The Helena Capital wrestling teams were back on the mat against Great Falls High and CMR on Tuesday night at the Bears Den.

Great Falls High defeated the Capital boys by a score of 42-28, while CHS also dropped its dual against CMR 32-22. Against the Rustlers, Cashton Spolar was one of the Bruins who got a win at 120 pounds thanks to an 8-0 decision. Talon Marsh won by forfeit at 285 pounds, while Conner Kovick notched a victory by fall. Cole Graham also won a technical fall with a 15-0 victory. 205-pounder Tuff Adams also notched a 12-8 win.

In the dual against the Bison, Capital fell behind 30-0 before Kovick got CHS on the board with a pin over Daniel Mann. Matteo Bugni also scored a pin at 182 pounds, while the Bruins also got another win by forfeit at 285 pounds. Pate Engstrom also won by forfeit for CHS. Spolar capped off a 2-0 night for the Bruins in the defeat with a 13-3 win in the 42-28 defeat.

In the girls dual, Capital defeated Great Falls High 16-0. Lily Bennum won by fall in 14 seconds. Lola Gonzales also won by 32 seconds. Taylor Lay won via decision 10-2. CMR and Capital tied 6-6 in the other girls dual. Lay notched a pin for Capital to finish off a 2-0 night.

In girls basketball, the Jefferson Panthers stormed out of the gates with a 25-4 lead in the first quarter and went on to win 59-17 on Tuesday night in Boulder. MacKenzie Layng led the way for JHS with 20 points. Austie May pitched in with eight as the Panthers improved to 6-3 overall.

The Jefferson boys also scored a non-conference win on Tuesday night thanks to a 47-28 win over Choteau. Zach Zody paced the Panthers with 10 points. Dylan Root and Michael Emter both pitched in with eight.