Thursday's local high school sports roundup

The East Helena boys basketball team hung with Hamilton for the better part of three quarters on Thursday night, but were unable to overcome the now 7-1 Broncs who connected on 12 3-pointers on their way to a 71-55 win.

EHHS led after the first quarter, 17-15 and trailed by just five points at halftime, however, a flurry of treys just continued throughout and allowed the Broncs to pull away. Eli Taylor had 22 for the Broncs. Colter Charlesworth finished with 19 to lead the Vigilantes. Curtis Corzine added 13 and Kaeden Sager contributed with 11 for East Helena in defeat.

East Helena also hosted Hamilton in girls basketball action and was defeated 51-22 to drop to 5-5 on the season. Laney Kearns scored 18 points for Hamilton. Dymon Root scored seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the loss for EHHS.

In Class B basketball, the Jefferson boys stormed out the gates with an 18-0 start after the first quarter on their way to a 58-46 win over Deer Lodge in Deer Lodge on Thursday. It was 38-12 Panthers at the half and through three quarters, the Wardens had just 21 points before scoring 25 in the fourth. The outcome was well in hand by then thanks to 19 points from Dylan Root and another 11 from Michael Emter.

The Jefferson girls won their seventh game of the season in Deer Lodge with a 75-30 win. The score was tied 20-20 after one, but the Panthers scored 32 points in the second compared to just five for Deer Lodge, which put the game out of reach for good. In fact, after the first quarter, the Jefferson girls outscored their opponent 55-10. Izzy Morris poured in 26 for the Panthers. Cameron Toney finished with 13 and MacKenzie Layng wound up with 11 in the win.

Townsend also played on Thursday night against Whitehall and in the girls game, the Bulldogs nearly ended their five-game losing streak but was outscored 14-4 in the final quarter of a 41-31 loss. Ella Begger scored 16 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Emily Bird pitched in with eight.

The boys had more success though and after falling behind 18-6 after the first quarter, outscored the Trojans in three straight quarters for a 58-46 win. Jesus Garcia had a stellar night for Townsend with 20 points. Ryan Racht also reached double figures with 16 as the Bulldogs improved to 6-3 on the season.

Townsend and Jefferson’s boys and girls teams will meet in Jefferson on Saturday with tip-off set for 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.