Sizing up the Western AA Divisional for Helena High, Capital basketball teams

If you are a player, coach, or follower of high school basketball, then you know it doesn't get much better than the postseason.
After a regular season that last about three months, everything will be on the line this weekend for Helena High and Helena Capital, as both the boys and girls teams from each school will be in Missoula at the Western AA Divisional, with trips to the Class AA state tournament on the line.
Certainly, the top-ranked Capital girls are aiming to repeat as Western AA champions, while the Capital boys, who finished runner-up a year ago, will also be looking to make it back to Saturday night.
The reality though, for all four teams, is that either you play Saturday night in a championship or consolation game or you don't move onto next week.
The top four teams on the girls and boys side of the brackets will advance, so for Helena High, which is seeded fifth, the opening game Thursday is of the utmost important.
For the Helena girls, who are the three-time defending state champions, there is a hope that the postseason can bring back a familiar feeling.
"This first game is super important," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson. "We always say that you can't make it to Friday night if you don't win Thursday. That's kind of been our mantra, to take it one game at a time, so for us right now, it's all about the one game in front of us."
The Bengals will take on Glacier in a rematch of last Saturday's regular-season finale that saw the Wolfpack defeat Helena High for the second time. Aubrie Rademacher and Ellie Keller will lead the way for Glacier, a team tasked with beating the defending champs for a third time.
"Our girls are excited," Peterson said. "They are disappointed about how they played last Saturday and they are looking forward to this opportunity."
The Bengals (8-10, 6-8) and Wolfpack (9-9, 8-6) will play at 11 a.m. in girls and at 12:30 p.m., top-seeded Capital (17-1, 13-1) will face Missoula Big Sky (0-18, 0-14).
The Bruins defeated Missoula Hellgate — which is the No. 2 seed this weekend — a year ago in the title game, but before there is a rematch, Capital has to get past Big Sky and potentially, a third crosstown matchup with Helena High.
"Our girls are confident coming in but they know that we have a tough conference," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "It's still a long two weeks to finish this out and they are just working to get better every day and focusing on those little details."
After dominant wins over Helena, Glacier and Kalispell, the Bruins, led by Paige and Dani Bartsch, who each had a triple-double last weekend, are the favorites, but Hellgate notched the lone win over Capital and Missoula Sentinel is another team to watch.
Hellgate, the two seed opens against seventh-seeded Flathead (8 p.m.) Thursday, while No. 3 Sentinel (15-3, 13-3) will battle No. 6 Butte (6:30 p.m.)
If both Capital and Helena advance to the girls semifinals, they will play a crosstown tilt at 6 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30.
Just like the Helena girls, the Bengal boys have a huge game Saturday against Glacier, which went 2-0 against head coach Brandon Day's squad during the regular season.
The good news for the Bengals is that they held a double-digit lead in both losses, meaning if they can put it all together, an upset over fourth-seeded Glacier could easily be in the cards.
"The boys are excited and I think they will be ready to play," Day said. "It's a game going in that we know we can win."
Having a healthy Logan Brown will help the Bengals (7-11, 6-8) and he will play without restrictions, giving Helena a trio of talented scorers along with Hayden Ferguson and Kaden Huot. Sam Norum has also come on late inside.
On the other end of the floor, Weston Price and Drew Engellant lead the way for the Wolfpack, who rely heavily on the 3-point shot.
Either way, a win Thursday is essential for Helena. Otherwise, the Bengals will likely have to beat the semifinal loser on the other side of the bracket, which would could be Capital or Sentinel, two teams Helena went 0-4 against during the season.
As far as the Bruin boys are concerned, the team has big goals, but know that in the Western AA, nothing is a given, even if they do come in riding a three-game winning streak.
"We are excited and we like how we played last week," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We got some momentum from the second half at Helena High and it feels like we are playing much better now and we have some guys that are starting to heat up."
One of those is Trevor Swanson, who has scored 62 points in his last three outings. Yet, after setting the school-assist record on back-to-back nights with 26 last Friday and 28 last Saturday, just about the entire Capital team is feeling it right now, but especially Bridger Grovom, the Bruins all-time leader in 3-point field goals, fellow senior Parker Johnston and sophomore sensation Brayden Koch.
"That just epitomizes our team," Almquist said of the assists. "That shows how consistently unselfish we are and we don't care who gets the credit. It can be a different guy every night for us and that gives us confidence because we don't have to rely on just one person."
Like the Bengals, Capital (14-4, 11-3) will face Kalispell Flathead (3-15, 2-12) a team it just played last Saturday. Yet, the Bruins will be the team looking for a third win as the No. 2 seed.
The other first-round games in the boys tournament feature top-ranked Missoula Hellgate which is undefeated, against Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel up against Butte.
The boys semifinal games will be at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the championship set for Saturday night at 6.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406