Sizing up the Western AA Divisional for Helena High, Capital basketball teams

As far as the Bruin boys are concerned, the team has big goals, but know that in the Western AA, nothing is a given, even if they do come in riding a three-game winning streak.

"We are excited and we like how we played last week," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We got some momentum from the second half at Helena High and it feels like we are playing much better now and we have some guys that are starting to heat up."

One of those is Trevor Swanson, who has scored 62 points in his last three outings. Yet, after setting the school-assist record on back-to-back nights with 26 last Friday and 28 last Saturday, just about the entire Capital team is feeling it right now, but especially Bridger Grovom, the Bruins all-time leader in 3-point field goals, fellow senior Parker Johnston and sophomore sensation Brayden Koch.

"That just epitomizes our team," Almquist said of the assists. "That shows how consistently unselfish we are and we don't care who gets the credit. It can be a different guy every night for us and that gives us confidence because we don't have to rely on just one person."

Like the Bengals, Capital (14-4, 11-3) will face Kalispell Flathead (3-15, 2-12) a team it just played last Saturday. Yet, the Bruins will be the team looking for a third win as the No. 2 seed.