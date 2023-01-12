Looking ahead to a busy weekend of local high school sports

It will be another busy weekend of basketball for Helena High and Capital as the Bengals and Bruins will take on both Glacier and Flathead of Kalispell.

The two-game set for the girls will take place in Helena, while the boys games will take part in Kalispell.

As far as the girls are concerned, No. 2 Capital (4-1, 1-1) will host Glacier (2-4, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. Helena (3-2, 1-1) will host Flathead (4-2, 1-1), also at 7 p.m.

All four teams enter the weekend with 1-1 records and are currently tied for third in the Western AA after the first weekend of conference play. Missoula Hellgate beat Helena and Capital last week. The Knights and Sentinel Spartans are each 3-0.

Capital rebounded from its loss with a win over Big Sky and the Bruins are still leading Class AA girls basketball with just 33 points allowed per game. Glacier is scoring 48.7 points per game which ranks fifth in Class AA. Noah Fincher is the leading scorer with 10.8 per game. Kenedee Moore averages 7.3 points per game and is also Glacier's best outside shooter from 3-point range (9-of-23).

Capital is currently seventh in the Class AA in scoring with 46 points per game. Jada Clarkson is the leading scorer for the Bruins with 11.0. Taylor Sayers is second with 8.4 and Kayla Almquist averages 7.6. She also has seven triples in five games which is tops on the team.

The Bruins are shooting 37 percent as a team but holding opponents to 32 percent from the field. They are also averaging 12.4 steals per game which includes a total of six players with at least 1.2 per game. Megan Swanson and Katheryn Emmert are tied for the team lead with two per game.

Flathead will also be on the docket for the Bruins. Those teams will play Saturday at 2 p.m in the Bears Den. The Bravettes will play Helena High first and Flathead, a state tournament team, should be a challenge.

Flathead is sixth in Class AA in scoring margin (plus six) as well as fourth in scoring defense at 39.5 points allowed per game. Helena, which allows just 37 points per game (2nd in Class AA), will be up to the challenge of a defensive battle.

Keeping Flathead in check starts with Kennedy Moore scores 16.7 points on 16.7 shot attempts per game. No one else averages in double figures. Moore also averages 2.8 steals per game. Akilah Kubi averages 3.4 steals per game in addition to 8.5 points and 9.3 rebounds.

Avery Kraft and Alex Bullock are both averaging north of nine points per game for the Bengals, but the real calling card has been their defense, which has allowed opponents to make just 26 percent of their field goal attempts. Helena will also square off against Glacier on Saturday (2 p.m.) at the Jungle.

In boys basketball, the top-ranked Bruins (406mtsports.com rankings) will be looking to keep their winning ways going after winning four of their first five.

The same can be said for Helena High which is also 4-1 and is ranked fourth after beating Hellgate in Helena last Saturday.

Helena is the only 2-0 lead in the Western AA going into the weekend and that's in large part due to a pair of super-talented and productive sophomores — Jaxan Lieberg and Tevin Wetzel. Lieberg is averaging 18.8 points, while Wetzel is averaging 15.8. The duo has combined to shoot 25-of-52 from 3-point range and is why Helena leads Class AA in 3-point percentage at 42.7.

Going up against a Flathead defense that has allowed 57.5 points per game should be favorable for the Bengals who are looking to improve to 5-1 with their fourth straight win. The Braves are 0-6 on the season but boast one of the top scorers in Class AA in Noah Cummings (19.3 ppg). He shoots 46 percent from the field and has eight triples and is shooting 30 percent from deep.

Top-ranked Capital will open its weekend against Glacier (4-2, 1-1) which is tied for second in Class AA in points allowed (47.3). The Wolfpack score 55 points a game too and have five scorers who average 7.5 points per game or most led by Ty Olsen who scores 11 per game.

Capital is holding its opponents to 37 percent from the field but has a scoring margin of less than two. The Bruins are led by Hayden Opitz (12.6 ppg) and Nick Michelotti (10.4 ppg) as well as a deep team of seniors.

After taking on Glacier on Friday (7 p.m.), Capital will take on Flathead on Saturday at 2 p.m. Helena will play Glacier on Saturday, after squaring off against Flathead on Friday.

In other local basketball games to keep an eye on, Jefferson and Townsend will go head-to-head in their annual Elkhorn rivalry games on Saturday. The boys will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. The girls game will start at 6 and both will be played in Boulder.

Big wrestling tournaments on tap

Also starting on Friday is one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the state of Montana — the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic. In terms of competition, many coaches will tell you it surpasses even the state tournament.

Capital's Talon Marsh won the tournament in the 285 pound weight class on his way to going undefeated and being a two-time champion of the Jug Beck is no small feat with wrestlers coming from Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming as well as Montana to compete.

Capital has seven wrestlers in the Class AA poll going into this week led by Marsh who is tops at 285 pounds. Dylan Graham (182) and Conner Kovick (170) are ranked third as is Cashton Spolar (120). Cole Graham (160) and Paul Mousel (285) are also fifth. Helena's Caleb O'Shea ranks sixth in 103.

East Helena will also be in Missoula for the Rocky Mountain Classic and the Vigilantes best hope of finding the podium is in the 285-pound weight class as Layne Powers is ranked fifth in the division in Class A.

Jefferson and Townsend will battle a number of other Class B-C opponents this weekend in Choteau. The Panthers are the No. 3 team in Class B right now and are led by John Armstrong, the No. 1 B-C wrestler at 152 pounds. Brady Armstrong is second at 182 and is among six JHS wrestlers ranked.

The Capital and Helena High swim teams will also be in action this weekend, competing in Great Falls on Saturday. Garrett Krattiger will look to continue his spectacular season for Helena High and as of right now, he's got the top time in Class AA in the boys 200-meter IM, as well as the 100-meter and 500-meter freestyle.