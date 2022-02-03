Local roundup: Top ranked Bruin boys win again, both Helena High teams lose

The Helena Capital boys basketball team needed a buzzer-beating shot to beat the Missoula Big Sky Eagles earlier this season but Thursday night in Missoula, the Bruins locked up a win much earlier.

Big Sky did grab an 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Bruins scored 19 in the second quarter and got a game-high 18 points from Hayden Opitz to win 51-42. Trysten Mooney also reached double figures with 12 for 11-0 Capital, which won the game without Brayden Koch, who was out.

Capital will be back at home on Saturday against Missoula Hellgate at 3:30 p.m.

Helena High teams both defeated by Hellgate

Alex Covill led with 16 points, Bailee Sayler added 13 and Addy Heaphy punched home 11 points as the unbeaten Knights had little trouble in a big road game against the Bengals winning 63-31. Keke Davis helped with nine for Hellgate, which led by 18 by halftime. Avery Kraft scored 11 for Helena.

The Helena High boys also suffered a loss in Missoula at the hands of Hellgate 58-32. Cael Murgel led the Bengals with seven points, while Dylan Christman and Colter Petre each had six. Griffin Kinch and Drew Bowie both scored 12 points for the Knights.

Jefferson girls win again

• No. 1 Jefferson 57, Ennis 26: Cia Stuber led with 11 points, and Rachel Van Blaricom and Brynna Wolfe chipped in with 10 apiece as the Panthers kept their perfect season intact by shrugging off a slow start and downing a tough Mustangs team gonig away. MacKenzie Layng and Austie May scored eight each for Jefferson, which was tied 2-2 after one quarter but made it 23-8 by halftime and extending the lead to 23 after three. Shelbey Klein scored eight for Ennis.

