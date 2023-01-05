Local roundup: Helena boys roll in Missoula, East Helena basketball teams win too

The Helena High boys basketball continued their hot start to the 2022-23 season and defeated Missoula Big Sky on the road on Thursday night thanks in part to a 20-2 fourth quarter in favor of the Bengals as they won 57-33.

Helena led by six points entering the final stanza and turned the outcome into a blowout as the Bengals won their Western AA opener by 24.

Jaxan Lieberg continued his stellar sophomore season and scored 20 points, while fellow sophomore Tevin Wetzel pitched in with 17 of his own. The Bengals (3-1, 1-0) will host Missoula Hellgate on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Speaking of Hellgate, the Knights handed the Capital Bruin boys their first loss of the 2022-23 season by way of a 63-43 defeat in Missoula. Connor Dick led the Knights with 19 points while Easton Sant added 15. Nick Michelotti led the Bruins with 14. Hayden Opitz contributed with 12. Capital will host Big Sky on Saturday, also at 3:30 p.m.

In Class A basketball action, the East Helena boys played host to Corvallis and erased a three-point deficit to open the final stanza in order to knock off the Blue Devils 59-54 after a 25-point quarter to close.

It was the fourth win of the season for the Vigilantes who are now 2-2 in the Southwest A. Kaeden Sager was lights out for EHHS with a game-high 23 points. Colter Charlesworth wasn't far behind with 19 in the win.

The East Helena girls were on the road, also against Corvallis and squeaked out a 45-42 over the Blue Devils to improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. Dymon Root had another strong outing for the Vigilantes with 15 points, a total matched by teammate Natell Goodman.

The Vigilantes will host Dillon in girls basketball on Friday night, while the boys will play at Dillon.

In Class B, the Jefferson boys restarted their basketball season with an impressive 57-19 triumph over Twin Bridges. Zach Zody led the Panthers with 16 points. Dylan Root added 10 and Hunter Stevens finished with eight. The JHS girls dropped their game at Twin Bridges 52-38.