Local Roundup: East Helena basketball teams lose to Whitefish, AA wrestling is underway

The East Helena boys basketball team hit the road for the first time this season taking on Whitefish as part of the Western A Tipoff Tournament in Frenchtown.

Whitefish came out hot and scored 32 points in the first half, building an 18-point lead on the Vigilantes. East Helena was able to trim the deficit to 10 points in the second half before a final spurt by the Bulldogs wrapped up a 70-46 victory.

Kaeden Sager had another productive outing for the Vigilantes with 20 points. Colter Charlesworth added 12 and Kobe Mergenthaler pitched in with eight.

The East Helena girls were also in Frenchtown and took on the same team Friday afternoon, Whitefish, and lost a 40-29 battle between Western A foes.

The Vigilante girls jumped out to an 8-4 lead on Whitefish, the fourth-place team in Class A last season and led 18-12 at intermission. But the Bulldogs evened things up heading into the final stanza and outscored the Vigilantes 19-8 in the last eight minutes to score an 11-point win.

Dymon Root led all scorers in the game with 15 points and also grabbed 12 boards. Ella Pickett also managed eight for East Helena. Both Vigilante squads will play Kellogg, Idaho in Frenchtown on Saturday with the boys starting at 9 a.m., followed by the girls at 10:30 a.m. Each team is now 1-1 on the season.

Mining City duals

The Class AA wrestling season opened in Butte on Friday and the Capital Bruins opened with consecutive wins in dual competition over Gallatin (42-33) and Polson.

Dustin Campbell (120), Hunter Rahn (126), Carson DesRosier (138), Cole Graham (152), Tucker Zanto (205), Jack Casey (103) and Cashton Spolar (113) all won by fall for CHS in its win over Gallatin.

Then, Capital routed the Pirates 60-12, losing just one match that wasn't due to an open weight. Casey, Spolar, Campbell, Rahn, DesRosier, Graham and Zanto all earned pins, as did Conner Kovick (160) and Paul Mousel (285).

Helena High also had three matches scheduled on Friday and in the first of the day against Missoula Sentinel, the Bengals were defeated 54-24. Ruger Young (205), Iah Mehrens (145) JT Gehring (138) and Steven Yargo (120) all won by fall for HHS. The Bengals also lost to Great Falls High 73-0.

Capital has one match remaining against Havre, while the Bengals will wrestle the Butte JV tonight.

Townsend girls lose

The Townsend girls basketball team was back in action Friday against West Yellowstone and dropped a game at the Manhattan Tournament by the score of 40-28. Kennedy Vogl led the Bulldogs with nine points and 10 rebounds. Ella Begger added eight points in defeat.

