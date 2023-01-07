Local roundup: Capital's Talon Marsh win 2nd Tom LeProwse title

The field for the Tom LeProwse wrestling tournament is always one of the most competitive in the state of Montana and that makes the fact that Talon Marsh won his second straight title all the more impressive.

Marsh won his first three matches by pin and then defeated Jace Grant of Cody, Wyoming to win the heavyweight title and repeat as champion. The Bruins, who took fifth with 144 points, had three finalists as Dylan Graham (182) and Conner Kovick (170) also took second.

Paul Mousel, Capital's other 285-pounder, took fifth in the meet. Cole Graham (160) and Hunter Rahn (132) took sixth. Billings West won the team title with 180 points. Great Falls High was second with 168. Helena finished with 24 points and didn't have any placers.

In the girls tournament, Lily Bennum (138) took second for CHS as did Bryton Kipp (162). Leila McKay (152) took fourth place and Taylor Lay (120) finished third as the Bruins finished fourth with 83 points. Billings Senior won with 224. Rylee Murgel (165) took fourth in the girls meet for Helena. Clara Schuele also took sixth for HHS at 138 pounds.

The East Helena wrestling team was in Ronan over the weekend and scored 27 points on its way to finishing 17th out of 18 teams. The Vigilantes got 11 points alone from Layne Powers who notched two wins by fall on his way to taking fifth at 285 pounds. Dakota Petersen took second for the East Helena girls in Ronan. She notched 24 of the Vigilantes 30 points as they took 10th.

In Cut Bank, the Jefferson Panthers finished as the runner-up to Havre after crowing two champions, John Armstrong (152) and Dylan Mikesell (120), who won three of his five matches by fall. Dayton Brown (126) was fourth, Cooper Mikesell (132, 6th), Jace Oxarart (145, 4th), Brady Armstrong (2nd, 182) and Jeyden Sullivan(fifth, 205 pounds) rounded out the placers.

Basketball

The Helena Capital girls bounced back from a loss to Hellgate thanks to a 35-20 win on the road Saturday against Missoula Big Sky despite not having a scorer reach double figures. Taylor Sayers led Capital with nine off the bench. Kayla Almquist added eight and Jada Clarkson pitched in with seven.

Helena High was also on the road in girls basketball and dropped a hard-fought game against Hellgate by the score of 44-30. Helena only had 20 points after the first three quarters. Alex Bullock finished with eight. Avery Kraft had six in the loss.

In Class B boys basketball, both Jefferson and Townsend were victors on Saturday. Jefferson knocked off Big Timer 61-48 thanks to a 26-point fourth quarter and 21 points from Zach Zody. Hunter Stevens contributed with 10 and Michael Emter wound up with 12.

Townsend beat Three Forks on Saturday and did so thanks to 31 points from Jesus Garcia. The Bulldogs scored 38 first-half points than hung on for the win in the second half 65-58. Ryan Racht also reached double figures for Townsend with 13.

The Townsend girls dropped a close one to Three Forks (54-49) to drop to 1-7 on the season. The Bulldogs got 19 points from Ella Begger. Holly Newman pitched in with 12 and Briannah Williams had 11.

Jefferson also dropped its game on Saturday in girls basketball to Big Timber by a score of 72-55 despite getting 30 points from Izzy Morris. MacKenzie Layng also had seven in the loss for JHS.