Local roundup: Capital wrestling sweeps Big Sky, Sentinel in Missoula
Local Sports Roundup

Local roundup: Capital wrestling sweeps Big Sky, Sentinel in Missoula

Helena Capital went on the road and notched two dual victories Friday night, defeating Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel in Class AA wrestling action. 

The Bruins knocked off Big Sky 50-24 and followed that up with a 42-32 win over Sentinel. Against Big Sky, CHS used pins from Carson DesRosier, Spur Owens, Wyatt Schneider, Keaton Pouliot and Ian Isaacson to get the win. 

Defending state champion Noah Kovick won by forfeit as Big Sky was open at 182, which also added six points to the total. Against Sentinel, the 205-pounder made quick work of his opponent, Kristopher Musick, pinning him in just 16 seconds.

DesRosier (138) also earned his second pin of the night, as did Pouliot (285) and Isaacson (182). Dylan Graham, Conner Kovick and Hunter Rahn also won by fall as the Bruins scored all 42 of their points on pins.

Helena High was also on the road in Missoula on Saturday and fell in its dual to Missoula Sentinel 54-15, while knocking off Big Sky 45-30. 

Caleb O'Shea (103), Nathon Elmose (120), David Kemp (145), Justice Seamons (182) and Ruger Young (285) each won by fall for the Bengals which proved to be the difference against Big Sky.

Elmose was able to win in both duals, as was Kaleb McKay. Zane Gehring was the only Bengal to win against Sentinel. 

Basketball

The Townsend boys basketball team notched a 52-49 win over Whitehall Friday night as Ryan Racht (16), Aaron Geisser (13) and Gavin Vandenacre (13) all reached double figures.

The Townsend girls team fell short against Whitehall, falling 57-35. Kadyn Braaten led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Capital 42, Sentinel 32

103: Bryton Lenz (MISE) over Jack Casey (HECA) (Fall 0:49) 113: Keagan Crosby (MISE) over Seth Parriman (HECA) (TF 15-0 3:03) 120: Hunter Rahn (HECA) over Sam Hurteau (MISE) (Fall 0:22) 126: Bryson Danzinger (MISE) over Brandon Soule (HECA) (Fall 1:38) 132: Novik Thomas (MISE) over Ayden Smelko (HECA) (Fall 3:23) 138: Carson Derosier (HECA) over Jackson Bakken (MISE) (Fall 5:01) 145: Jesse Horner (MISE) over Spur Owens (HECA) (Fall 1:32) 152: Blake Jolma (MISE) over Wyatt Schneider (HECA) (Dec 7-5) 160: Connor Kovick (HECA) over Trevor Tucker (MISE) (Fall 1:38) 170: Dylan Graham (HECA) over Reece Thompson (MISE) (Fall 1:05) 182: Ian Isaacson (HECA) over Zac Crews (MISE) (Fall 5:24) 205: Noah Kovick (HECA) over Kristopher Musick (MISE) (Fall 0:16) 285: Keaton Pouliot (HECA) over Xander Sarbacher (MISE) (Fall 0:50)

Capital 50, Big Sky 24

103: Wyatt McCorkle (Big Sky) pin Jack Casey, (Capital) :12; 113: Seth Parriman (Capital) wins by forfeit; 120: Hunter Rahn (Capital) win by fall, Ladence Running Crane (Big Sky), 17-2: 126: Isaac Ayers (Big Sky) pins Brandon Sauk (Capital), 1:27; 132: Izzy Moreno (Big Sky) pins Ayden Smelko (Capital), 1:27; 138: Carson DesRosier (Capital) pins Nak Dill (Big Sky), 3:20; 145: Spur Owens (Capital) pins Shaun Billingsley (Big Sky), 3:32; 152: Wyatt Schneider (Capital) pins Chris Dill (Big Sky), 3:48; 160: Hunter Meinzein (Big Sky) pins Conner Kovic (Capital), 5:18;170: Dylan Graham (Capital) dec. Cole Sankeroy (Big Sky), 11-4; 182: Ian Isaacson (Capital) pins Hunter Curtis (Big Sky), 2:30; 205: Noah Kovick (Capital) wins by forfeit; 285: Keaton Pouliot (Capital) pins Sam Caras (Big Sky), :20. 

Missoula Sentinel 54, Helena 15

Missoula Sentinel (MISE) 54.0 Helena (HELE) 15.0

103: Zane Gehring (HELE) over Bryton Lenz (MISE) (Fall 0:55) 113: Keagan Crosby (MISE) over Caleb O`Shea (HELE) (Fall 1:47) 120: Nathon Elmose (HELE) over Sam Hurteau (MISE) (Fall 0:18) 126: Bryson Danzinger (MISE) over Ariah Loppie (HELE) (Fall 0:39) 132: Novik Thomas (MISE) over JT Gehring (HELE) (Dec 10-4) 138: Jackson Bakken (MISE) over Cameron Wyant (HELE) (Dec 7-2) 145: Jesse Horner (MISE) over David Kemp (HELE) (Fall 3:53) 152: Blake Jolma (MISE) over (HELE) (For.) 160: Trevor Tucker (MISE) over Kaleb Kirklin (HELE) (Fall 3:36) 170: Kaleb McKay (HELE) over Reece Thompson (MISE) (Dec 8-1) 182: Zac Crews (MISE) over Sean O`Connell (HELE) (Fall 4:54) 205: Kristopher Musick (MISE) over Ruger Young (HELE) (Fall 0:12) 285: Xander Sarbacher (MISE) over (HELE) (For.)

Helena 45, Big Sky 30

103- Caleb O’Shea HHS wins by fall Wyatt Mcorckle Big Sky

113- Zane Gehring HHS wins by forfeit

120- Nathon Elmose HHS wins by fall Landence Running-crane Big Sky

126- Isaac Ayers Big Sky wins by fall Ariah Loppie HHS

132- Izzy Moreno Big Sky wins by fall JT Gehring HHS

138- Nate Dill Big Sky wins by forfeit

145- David Kemp HHS wins by fall Shaun Billingley Big Sky

152 - Chris Dill Big Sky wins by forfeit

160- Hunter Meinzen Big Sky wins by fall Kaleb Kirklin HHS

170- Kaleb McKay HHS wins by dec. Cole Sanburg Big Sky 6-5

182- Justice Seamons HHS wins by fall Hunter Curtiss

205- Sean O’Connell HHS wins by forfeit

285 - Ruger Young HHS wins by fall Sam Caras Big Sky

Whitehall 57, Townsend 35

 

Whitehall;;16;16;12;13;—;57

Townsend;;2;9;13;11;—;35

WHITEHALL: Jada Clarkson 13; Maxine Hoagland 12; Brynna Wolfe 9; Jacy Johnson 7; Meagan Johnson 4; Kendra Klapan 4; Hannah Haverland 3; Lindsay Briggs 3; Dalaney Scafani 2.

TOWNSEND: Kadyn Braaten 11; Trinity Wilson 9; Charlotte Watson 7; Mel Woodward 2; Ella Begger 2.

Townsend 52, Whitehall 49

 

Whitehall;;7;15;13;14;—;49

Townsend;;12;18;11;11;—;52

WHITEHALL: Kenzie Hugulet 12; Mason Alexander 6; Lane Wagner 6; Flint Smith 5; Hayden Hoagland 4; Dylan Smith 4.

TOWNSEND: Ryan Racht 16; Aaron Geisser 13; Gavin Vandenacre 13; Devon Zeadow 7; Trey Hoveland 3.

