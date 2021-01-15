Local roundup: Capital wrestling sweeps Big Sky, Sentinel in Missoula

Helena Capital went on the road and notched two dual victories Friday night, defeating Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel in Class AA wrestling action.

The Bruins knocked off Big Sky 50-24 and followed that up with a 42-32 win over Sentinel. Against Big Sky, CHS used pins from Carson DesRosier, Spur Owens, Wyatt Schneider, Keaton Pouliot and Ian Isaacson to get the win.

Defending state champion Noah Kovick won by forfeit as Big Sky was open at 182, which also added six points to the total. Against Sentinel, the 205-pounder made quick work of his opponent, Kristopher Musick, pinning him in just 16 seconds.

DesRosier (138) also earned his second pin of the night, as did Pouliot (285) and Isaacson (182). Dylan Graham, Conner Kovick and Hunter Rahn also won by fall as the Bruins scored all 42 of their points on pins.

Helena High was also on the road in Missoula on Saturday and fell in its dual to Missoula Sentinel 54-15, while knocking off Big Sky 45-30.

Caleb O'Shea (103), Nathon Elmose (120), David Kemp (145), Justice Seamons (182) and Ruger Young (285) each won by fall for the Bengals which proved to be the difference against Big Sky.