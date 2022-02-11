Local roundup: Capital girls get big win, CHS boys stay unbeaten

Make that four wins in five games for the Helena Capital girls basketball team following a 41-34 win over Kalispell Flathead Friday night at the Bears Den.

Since their loss to Helena High at home, the Bruins have won four of five with their only loss coming to undefeated Missoula Hellgate last weekend.

On Friday night, Capital scored 19 points in the opening stanza to grab an 11-point lead and never looked back. The defense was outstanding, allowing Flathead to score in double figures in just one quarter, but Parklyn Heller was also a force with 14 points. Rachael Stacey pitched in with 10.

Capital will host Glacier Saturday at 2 p.m. in an effort to make it five wins in six games.

Mixed results on road for Bruin, Bengal boys

Speaking of wins, the Capital boys kept winning, even without their star player and defeated Flathead on the road in Kalispell 48-43.

Hayden Opitz led the Bruins with 14 points and Nick Michelotti added 12 in the win, however, it was a stellar defensive effort in the third quarter, allowing the Braves to score three points in eight minutes, that allowed CHS to take control and hang on for its 13th straight win to open the season.

Helena High, on the other hand, dropped its second consecutive game on the road, falling to Glacier 52-37. Colter Petre had 12 points to lead the way for the Bengals who were down 10 at the half and saw Glacier pull away in the fourth quarter.

The Capital boys will play Glacier Saturday. Helena High will play at Flathead. Both games will tip-off at 2 p.m.

East Helena hoops teams swept by Three Forks

In the final home games of the season for East Helena, the Vigilante boys and girls were each defeated by Three Forks Friday.

In the boys game, the Wolves led East Helena 14-13 after one and were up by just six at the break before breaking things open and going on to win 69-35. Kaeden Sager paced East Helena with 11. Kobe Mergenthaler also managed eight in a losing effort.

Three Forks also won the girls game by a score of 45-32, however, the Vigilantes made it a battle throughout, trailing by just one after the first quarter, three at the half and by four going into the final stanza. Yet, scoring just three points over the final eight minutes doomed their hopes of a win over the Class B opponent.

Jayden Woodland scored 19 in the win for Three Forks; Dymon Root led East Helena with 13. Janelle Taylor contributed with six.

Townsend keeps rolling

Townsend will take on its rival Jefferson on Saturday but before that, the Bulldogs notched another district win defeating Whitehall 54-33. Trey Hoveland sparked Townsend with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Gavin Vandenacre notched 12 points, six boards and two steals in the win.

In girls basketball action, Ella Begger led the way with 18 points and Emily Bird added 14 for the Bulldogs, who led 14-4 after one quarter and held off the Trojans the rest of the way for a 42-29 win. Maxine Hoagland scored nine for Whitehall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0