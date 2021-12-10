Local Roundup: Capital boys win on the road; East Helena teams lose in Frenchtown

The Class AA boys basketball season started Friday night with both the Capital Bruins and Helena High Bengals on the road.

Capital was taking on Gallatin, while Helena was also in Bozeman to play against the Hawks.

CHS, which finished fourth last season in Class AA, opened its season with a 59-50 road win over Gallatin. Brayden Koch, a Carroll College basketball commit, scored 26 points with nine coming in the first quarter as Capital built a 22-7 lead.

Capital made just three 3-pointers in the win with Koch scoring one and two more coming from Jacob Curry, who wound up with 16 total. Hayden Opitz also contributed with 11 points.

The Bengals, who went winless in 202-21, were hoping to open the season with a win but dropped their nonconference opener 62-42. Kaden Huot scored 13 points to lead Helena High. Cael Murgel added eight; Tevin Wetzel managed seven. Ty Huse poured in 26 points for Bozeman in the win.

Both Helena teams will be home next Friday against Billings Senior and Billings West.

East Helena boys and girls fall in Frenchtown

The East Helena boys basketball team hit the road for the first time this season taking on Whitefish as part of the Western A Tipoff Tournament in Frenchtown.

Whitefish came out hot and scored 32 points in the first half, building an 18-point lead on the Vigilantes. East Helena was able to trim the deficit to 10 points in the second half before a final spurt by the Bulldogs wrapped up a 70-46 victory.

Kaeden Sager had another productive outing for the Vigilantes with 22 points. Colter Charlesworth added 14 and Kobe Mergenthaler pitched in with 8.

The East Helena girls were also in Frenchtown and took on the same team Friday afternoon, Whitefish, and lost a 40-29 battle between Western A foes.

The Vigilante girls jumped out to an 8-4 lead on Whitefish, the fourth-place team in Class A last season and led 18-12 at intermission. But the Bulldogs evened things up heading into the final stanza and outscored the Vigilantes 19-8 in the last eight minutes to score an 11-point win.

Dymon Root led all scorers in the game with 15 points and also grabbed 12 boards. Ella Pickett also managed eight for East Helena. Both Vigilante squads will play Kellogg, Idaho in Frenchtown on Saturday with the boys starting at 9 a.m., followed by the girls at 10:30 a.m. Each team is now 1-1 on the season.

Mining City duals

The Class AA wrestling season opened in Butte on Friday and the Capital Bruins opened with consecutive wins in dual competition over Gallatin (42-33) and Polson.

Dustin Campbell (120), Hunter Rahn (126), Carson DesRosier (138), Cole Graham (152), Tucker Zanto (205), Jack Casey (103) and Cashton Spolar (113) all won by fall for CHS in its win over Gallatin.

Then, Capital routed the Pirates 60-12, losing just one match that wasn't due to an open weight. Casey, Spolar, Campbell, Rahn, DesRosier, Graham and Zanto all earned pins, as did Conner Kovick (160) and Paul Mousel (285). CHS dropped its third dual 42-32 to Havre.

Helena High also had three matches scheduled on Friday and in the first of the day against Missoula Sentinel, the Bengals were defeated 54-24. Ruger Young (205), Iah Mehrens (145) JT Gehring (138) and Steven Yargo (120) all won by fall for HHS. The Bengals also lost to Great Falls High 73-0 and also to the Butte JV 48-24.

Capital will advance to the championship pool and will face Billings Skyview Saturday.

Townsend boys win, girls lose

Townsend used a 24-point seven-rebound, four-steal effort from Gavin Vandenacre to knock off West Yellowstone Friday 62-49. Jesus Garcia pitched in with 13 points, six assists and four steals of his own in the win for the Bulldogs.

The Townsend girls basketball team was back in action Friday against West Yellowstone and dropped a game at the Manhattan Tournament by the score of 40-28. Kennedy Vogl led the Bulldogs with nine points and 10 rebounds. Ella Begger added eight points in defeat.

