It was going to take two wins for both Jefferson high school basketball teams to advance to the Southern B Divisional in Billings and on the third day of the District 5B in Belgrade, the Panthers delivered.

In the girls bracket, after a loss in the semifinals, the reigning Class B runner-up extended its season with a 44-29 win over Three Forks, before the Jefferson girls defeated rival Townsend 58-24 to end the Bulldogs season and punch their own divisional ticket.

Izzy Morris delivered with 28 points in the crucial win for the Panthers. Emma McCauley pitched in with eight points and Austie May had seven. Emily Bird led Townsend with seven points in a season-ending loss. The Bulldogs won earlier on Saturday over Whitehall, 55-52, to reach the 5B consolation against JHS. Ella Begger had 20 points. Bird scored 11.

In the boys bracket, Jefferson defeated Whitehall 70-40 to keep its season alive and head to the third-place game. The Panthers met Townsend, which also advanced after a 40-39 win over Big Timber.

However, in the win-or-go-home game for third, it was Jefferson that caught fire, winning 75-59 behind 20 points from Zach Zody. The Panthers built a 17-point halftime lead following a 25-point fourth quarter then cruised in the second half.

Colt Tietje pitched in with 16 points for the Panthers; Hunter Stevens and Dalton Noble both managed 14. Ryan Racht had 15 for the Bulldogs. Ryedean Reed finished with 12 and Jesus Garcia wound up with 11.

In Stevensville, the East Helena girls also had a play-in game for divisionals. Yet, the Vigilantes saw their season come to an end following a 56-40 loss at the hands of the Yellowjackets. Dymon Root led the Vigilantes with 16 points; Janelle Taylor added eight. East Helena will finish with an 8-12 record.

