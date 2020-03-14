'It was the worst feeling': Helena Capital girls, other AA state semifinal teams react to cancelled tournament

“It sucks for the kids. Obviously, there is a lot more going on around the world. I just wish our kids could have gotten a chance (to play). I don’t think there is any doubt about who the best basketball team in the state of Montana is.”

When Capital returned to the court, there were no nets to cut down. The tears started up again, but the players sat in their circle and cheered one last time.

“It was the worst feeling,” Capital’s McKinlee Mihelish said. “My heart just sank into my stomach.”

Garcin-Forba and her girls tried to up the mood by putting on a TikTok dance video.

“It’s disappointing,” Garcin-Forba said. “We wanted to play that last game but I told the girls we got redemption. We beat the one team that beat us this season and we ended with a win. I think that’s important."

The Bruins are returning most of their roster, including all-conference forwards Paige and Dani Bartsch, who will get another shot at the trophy. Garcin-Forba joked that next year’s motto will be ‘erase the asterisk’, but there was nothing to hang their heads about this season.

“We are going to celebrate these kids and this championship,” Garcin-Forba said. “We just have to figure out the best way to do that.”