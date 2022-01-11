 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Roundup

High school roundup: East Helena rally falls short against Hamilton

  • 0

The East Helena boys basketball team nearly overcame a scoreless first quarter to knock off Hamilton on Tuesday night, but the hole was too deep to dig out of for the Vigilantes who lost to the Broncs 63-50 in a Southwestern A matchup.

After spotting Hamilton a 12-0 lead on the road, the Vigilantes found themselves trailing by 15 points at the half. However, with just over a minute to go, the lead was down to nine before the Broncs iced things in the final 60 seconds.

"We went scoreless in the first quarter," East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "But the kids battled back and did a great job against the No. 2 team in our conference." 

Kaeden Sager continued to score at an impressive rate with 16 points Tuesday including three 3-pointers to pace East Helena. Kobe Mergenthaler also pitched in with 13 points, while Colter Charlesworth added eight.

Following the boys game, the East Helena girls also took on Hamilton on the road in a Southwestern A tilt. Hamilton built a 25-13 halftime lead and outscored the Vigilantes in all four quarters of a 54-33 victory.

People are also reading…

East Helena had a tough time slowing down Layne Kearns as she scored 25 points. EHHS was led by Dymon Root who scored nine points, followed by Isabelle Suringer with seven points and Montana Pierson with six.

Both East Helena basketball teams will be back in action on Saturday in nonconference action in Three Forks. 

The Capital and Helena High wrestling teams were supposed to face CMR and Great Falls High Tuesday but the matches were canceled as the Great Falls Public Schools shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19. The district hopes to return to normal learning soon but all activities this week were canceled. 

To send results call or text Sports Editor Chris Peterson at 406-475-4292 or email chris.peterson@406mtsports.com 

Box Scores

Hamilton 63, East Helena 50

East Helena;;0;16;14;20;—;50

Hamilton;;12;19;15;17;—;63

EAST HELENA: Kaeden Sager 16; Kobe Mergenthaler 13; Colter Charlesworth 8; Curtis Corzine 4; Tucker Petty 3; Trevor Held 2; Jack Nelson 2.

HAMILTON: Eli Taylor 16; Asher Magness 13; Liam O'Connell 12; Tyson Rostad 10; Cole Dickemore 9; Max Cianflone 3.

Hamilton 54, East Helena 33

East Helena;;6;7;8;12;—;33

Hamilton;;13;12;12;17;—;54

EAST HELENA: Dymon Root 9; Isabelle Surginer 7; Montana Pierson 6; Natell Goodman 4; Brooke Harris 4; Janelle Taylor 3.

HAMILTON: Layne Kearns 25; Ayda Griffin 10; Taryn Searle 8; Mya Winkler 7; Madi Nelson 2; Lavana Wetzel 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News