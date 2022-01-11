High school roundup: East Helena rally falls short against Hamilton

The East Helena boys basketball team nearly overcame a scoreless first quarter to knock off Hamilton on Tuesday night, but the hole was too deep to dig out of for the Vigilantes who lost to the Broncs 63-50 in a Southwestern A matchup.

After spotting Hamilton a 12-0 lead on the road, the Vigilantes found themselves trailing by 15 points at the half. However, with just over a minute to go, the lead was down to nine before the Broncs iced things in the final 60 seconds.

"We went scoreless in the first quarter," East Helena head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "But the kids battled back and did a great job against the No. 2 team in our conference."

Kaeden Sager continued to score at an impressive rate with 16 points Tuesday including three 3-pointers to pace East Helena. Kobe Mergenthaler also pitched in with 13 points, while Colter Charlesworth added eight.

Following the boys game, the East Helena girls also took on Hamilton on the road in a Southwestern A tilt. Hamilton built a 25-13 halftime lead and outscored the Vigilantes in all four quarters of a 54-33 victory.

East Helena had a tough time slowing down Layne Kearns as she scored 25 points. EHHS was led by Dymon Root who scored nine points, followed by Isabelle Suringer with seven points and Montana Pierson with six.

Both East Helena basketball teams will be back in action on Saturday in nonconference action in Three Forks.

The Capital and Helena High wrestling teams were supposed to face CMR and Great Falls High Tuesday but the matches were canceled as the Great Falls Public Schools shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19. The district hopes to return to normal learning soon but all activities this week were canceled.

To send results call or text Sports Editor Chris Peterson at 406-475-4292 or email chris.peterson@406mtsports.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0