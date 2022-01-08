High School Roundup: Bruins crown champions at Tom LeProwse, Bengal boys win again

The first big wrestling tournament of the new year turned out to be a successful one for the Helena Capital Bruins, who posted a top-five finish and crowned two champions over the weekend in Bozeman at the Tom LeProwse.

For the second time in his high school career, Capital's Carson DesRosier won the prestigious meet thanks to a 9-1 major decision over Jesse Aarness of Billings West in the 138-pound final.

The Bruins actually had three finalists and heavyweight Talon Marsh proved to Capital's top point scorer thanks to a championship of his own. The junior beat Christian Peterson in the final and won all of his matches by fall with only one reaching the second round.

Conner Kovick also reached the final at the Tom LeProwse but the junior dropped the 160-pound final to Drake Rhodes of Billings West. Cashton Spolar capped a solid weekend with a fourth-place finish at 103 pounds and in the 126-pound weight class, Hunter Rahn placed seventh as did Paul Mousel (285). In the girls competition, Capital's Lily Bennum also took first after posting a 3-0 record.

Senior won the meet with 206.5 points, finishing just five points ahead of Billings West which had 201.5. Butte was third (175.5) followed by Great Falls High with 162 and Capital in fifth with 143.

Helena High finished the meet with 29 points. Ian Mehrens was responsible for 14 of those points thanks to a fifth-place finish and five total wins.

Helena High boys notch second straight win

After going winless last season, the Helena High boys basketball team has made that an afterthought ending two other lingering streaks on Saturday with a 61-54 overtime win over Missoula Hellgate.

The Bengals won their last game over Belgrade, but hadn't won the in the Western AA or on their home floor in the 2019-20 season, but after a 31-point effort from Kaden Huot and a 13-6 stretch in overtime, Helena has won two in a row and now sits at 2-3 on the season.

Huot hit five triples and was 11-for-20 from the field as Helena opened Western AA play with a victory. Cael Murgel added 10 for the Bengals. Hellgate was led by Connor Dick, who finished with 20 points. Griffin Kinch had 10 for the Knights.

Also on Saturday:

Boys Basketball

• Dillon 71, East Helena 33: The Beavers ran away from East Helena, thanks to 12 points each from Callahan Hoffman, Jonathan Kirkley and Carsten Lemelin. Kee Christiansen chipped in with 10 points for the Beavers. Kaeden Sager scored 11 to lead the Vigilantes. Teammate Kobe Mergenthaler had 10.

• Three Forks 59, Townsend 49: The Bulldogs dropped their second straight game of the weekend, going down by 10 against Three Forks Saturday, one night after a loss to Manhattan Christian. Braden Racht led the way for Townsend with 14 points and six rebounds, while Trey Hoveland added 14 points as well as two steals. Austin Allen of Three Forks was the top scorer in the game with 18.

• Jefferson 44, Big Timber 30: Two players scored in double figures for Jefferson; Wade Rykal led with 11 points and Jake Genger added 10. Big Timber's Trevor Mosness scored eight points.

Girls Basketball

• Jefferson 69, Big Timber 68: The Panthers knocked off the defending state champions by outscoring the Sheepherders 26-21 in a high-scoring fourth quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom scored 26 points to pace the Panthers, who remained unbeaten at 9-0. Brynna Wolfe contributed 17 points and Cia Stuber and MacKenzie Layng both had nine points for Jefferson. Three players reached double figures for Big Timber, which dropped to 6-2: Bailey Finn with 22 points, Emily Cooley with 18 and Kameryn Ketcham had 14.

• Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 44: Freshman Kadynce Couture scored 20 points as Big Sky evaded Capital. The Bruins had a look at a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer but the shot missed. Avery Batt added 11 points for the Eagles. Capital was led by Jada Clarkson's 13.

• Missoula Hellgate 64, Helena 30: The Knights charged to a 22-point halftime lead for their Western AA win. Alex Covill threw in 20 points, while Bailee Sayler added 12 and Hailey Flamand 10 to lead the way for Hellgate. Avery Kraft led Helena with nine points.

• Dillon 69, East Helena 29: Sydney Petersen and Halle Fitzgerald scored 14 points each as the Beavers triumphed at home against the Vigilantes. Jordyn Walker also contributed 12 points in the win. East Helena received a game-high 21 points from Dymon Root.

• Three Forks 40, Townsend 22: Jayden Woodland tallied all of her team-high 13 points in the second half as the Wolves won on the road. Three Forks led 15-10 at halftime before pulling away with a 15-4 third-quarter burst. Bailey Taves and Cassidy Flynn scored six points apiece for the Bulldogs.

