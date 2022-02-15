Helena High girls ground Big Sky; CHS, Helena boys come up empty in Missoula

The Helena High girls basketball team improved to 8-7 and got back over .500 with the crosstown matchup against Capital looming later this week.

In the third of four consecutive games inside the Jungle, the Bengals defeated Missoula Big Sky, 57-25, in a make-up game for one that was postponed last month due to snow.

This time around, Big Sky made the trip but didn't match Helena's intensity as the Bengals jumped out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ashley Koenig made two first-half 3-pointers and eight points in the second quarter from Kim Feller allowed Helena to stretch its lead to 30-12 at the half.

In the third quarter, it was continued to be all Helena and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Bengals led 44-20. They wouldn't score fewer than 13 points in any quarter in the 32-point win.

Four Helena players: Alex Bullock, Avery Kraft, Koenig and Feller combined to score 51 of the Bengals' 57 points. Bullock managed 13 points and pitched in with 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Feller tacked on eight boards to her 12 points. Kraft also matched the game-high with 13 points, as did Koenig. Kraft also dished out three assists and swiped six steals in the win for HHS.

The Bengals are 8-7 overall and 5-6 in the Western AA following the win. They will host Capital Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Capital boys fall to Hellgate

Brayden Koch returned to the lineup for the Capital Bruins against Missoula Hellgate Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to avoid a second straight loss as the Knights prevailed 50-39 over the Bruins in Missoula.

Capital trailed just 34-33 going into the fourth quarter thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jacob Curry to end the third. But in the fourth quarter, Hellgate pulled away and outscored CHS 16-6 to win by 11.

Koch had 14 points in his return from an illness. Hudsen Grovom and Curry each finished with five. Easton Sant paced Hellgate with 15.

The loss puts both teams into a tie atop the Western AA standings with a 9-2 record.

Helena boys struggle to score vs Big Sky

Also on the road in Missoula on Tuesday were the Helena High boys against Big Sky. The Bengals dropped their fourth consecutive game and only managed 14 points in the first three quarters of a 44-31 loss.

Eamon Higgins led the way for the Eagles with 13 points. Tevin Wetzel had 10 to pace the Bengals, who also got six from Kaden Huot and eight from Dylan Christman.

Helena High (5-10, 4-7) will take on Capital (13-2, 9-2) at home on Friday night with tip-off time set for 7 p.m.

