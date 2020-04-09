Helena Capital girls featured on ESPN's "Senior Night" with Scott Van Pelt

The Class AA state tournament didn’t end the way Helena Capital dreamed it would.
But a different dream scenario played out Thursday night as the Capital girls were featured on the “Senior Night” portion of ESPN’s “Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt.”
Capital was joined by fellow co-state champion, Missoula Hellgate on the boys side in Class AA, which was also shown on the segment.
We're still celebrating you 👏@notthefakeSVP salutes high school and college athletes whose seasons unexpectedly ended. #SeniorNight pic.twitter.com/3aR1OmStcl— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2020
"It's a pretty surreal moment when we see that group on TV," Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. "I'm really excited for our kids to get a little bit of that recognition ... I'm happy for our kids to get some of that attention."
The Knights and Bruins were each ranked No. 1 heading into the Class AA state tournament and despite losing just one game between them this past season, they settled for co-state championships, as did every other team in the state of Montana after the cancellation of state tournaments due to COVID-19.
Missoula Hellgate, led by Division I signees Rollie Worster and Abe Johnson, as well as five other seniors, was named co-champions with Billings Skyview, while the Helena Capital girls, with four seniors of their own, shared the crown with Billings West.
With sports being impacted so much across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Pelt has been honoring different high school and college seniors across the country and Thursday’s show featured both Missoula Hellgate and Capital, which Van Pelt confirmed in tweets earlier in the day.
Tune in to ESPN tonight!! https://t.co/VihSjiLouN— Katie Garcin-Forba (@KatieGarcin) April 9, 2020
Van Pelt told Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba, following an exchange, that they have a “date” (Thursday night) alluding to the show.
@HellgateHoops Your boys are on #SeniorNight 23-0? I'd have cut down nets, too.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) April 9, 2020
He also tweeted at the Hellgate team account that at 23-0, he would have cut down the nets too, referring to the Knights’ decision to cut down the nets at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse following their semifinal win over Billings West.
Missoula Hellgate team doesn’t care. They cut down the nets, even as MSU officials tried to stop them. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/FjvFQ4GqDJ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 14, 2020
“It will be really crazy,” Garcin-Forba said of seeing her team on ESPN. “I love that this craziness and the COVID-19 stuff will lead to this opportunity. They (players) will never forget it and that’s what it should all be about. Some positive light in a really weird time.”
It’s particularly satisfying, at least for the Capital players who haven’t gotten to do many of the typical things a state championship team would do, such as have a parade. Those activities have been impossible with a stay-at-home order in place and schools closed right after state tournaments were canceled.
The Bruins, who have four seniors, McKinlee Mihelish, Mashayla O’Malley, Aryana Ridlon and Sloane Chapman, just got their state trophy not long ago.
“It’s such a great group of seniors,” Garcin-Forba said. “Those four were so special and are so deserving of getting the extra recognition.”
The Hellgate seniors, in addition to Worster and Johnson, are Cam LaRance, Wes Salonen, Kade McWilliams, Brandon Coladonato and Aidan Gilham. The Knights finished the season 23-0 and won their games by an average of 27.3 points.
Capital wound up 22-1 and defeated every team it faced in the 2019-20 campaign at least once, including a 6-1 record against the other state semifinalists. The Bruins only loss came to the Missoula Hellgate girls, which was avenged at the state tournament.
“Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt” aired at 9 p.m. mountain standard time, with a replay that showed right after at 10 p.m.
"I think it's awesome. It was a really special group," Hays said. "They were super talented physically, but it was their mental toughness and team spirit that made them a special group all the way around."
406mtsports.com's Jordan Hansen contributed to this report.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!