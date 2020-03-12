Helena Capital girls down Billings Skyview, advance into Class AA state semifinals

BOZEMAN — Just like at the Western AA Divisional, Helena Capital started sluggishly at the Class AA girls state tournament in Bozeman.
Until Mara McGinley, the Bruins 3-point specialist, started hitting. The junior hit two triples in the first half and three more in the second, as the No. 1 Bruins improved to 21-1 thanks to a 54-44 win over Billings Skyview Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The win sets up a showdown in the Class AA semifinals Friday night against Missoula Hellgate (20-2), the only team to have beaten the Bruins this season.
"We knew that Skyview wasn't going to come in and lay down," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They are good about coming back late. We have some adjustments that we need to make, but getting that first win at a tournament is always important."
With Capital leading by five at intermission, the Bruins grabbed control in the third quarter after two McGinley treys. Paige Bartsch added three buckets inside and an 11-1 Bruins run pushed the lead to 35-18 a few minutes into the second half.
"We were able to get Mara back a little," Garcin-Forba said. "We have told her to just keep shooting the ball and it was good to see her get some confidence. When she gets going, she has the ability to do what she did today."
Skyview stayed close thanks to a pair of triples, but a 3-point play by Bartsch with a few seconds left in the third, gave Capital a 38-24 lead with eight minutes to go.
What a find by Sheridan and a heck of a finish by Paige Bartsch. She finishes 3-point play. Suddenly she is 16. 38-24 after 3Q Capital in control. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/WoaIH61jQf— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 12, 2020
"They are a really good team," Skyview head coach Brent Montague said. "I was proud of our fight. We had some issues taking care of the ball in the third and their No. 11 (McGinley) we knew she was a shooter and she got loose there in the second half."
Brooke Berry and Skyview kept batting but McGinley hit yet another 3-ball, her fifth of the game to keep the Falcons at bay. Berry and Jessi Henckel sparked a rally late, but the Bruins held on for the 10-point win thanks to the free-throw line.
Paige Bartsch led the way with 18 points, while McGinley added 15 and Dani Bartsch finished with 14. Berry led Skyview with 15 and Henkel finished with 13.
In addition to a game-high 18 points, Paige also added eight rebounds. Sheridan also paced Capital with five assists. Dani Bartsch managed six rebounds and three assists.
Capital will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Hellgate for a berth in the Class AA state title game Saturday. Tip-off for the championship game 6:30 p.m.
Mara McGinley splashes one. 8-8. 45 ticks before end of the first. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Lj3pY1yPpk— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) March 12, 2020