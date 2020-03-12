Helena Capital girls down Billings Skyview, advance into Class AA state semifinals

BOZEMAN — Just like at the Western AA Divisional, Helena Capital started sluggishly at the Class AA girls state tournament in Bozeman.

Until Mara McGinley, the Bruins 3-point specialist, started hitting. The junior hit two triples in the first half and three more in the second, as the No. 1 Bruins improved to 21-1 thanks to a 54-44 win over Billings Skyview Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The win sets up a showdown in the Class AA semifinals Friday night against Missoula Hellgate (20-2), the only team to have beaten the Bruins this season.

"We knew that Skyview wasn't going to come in and lay down," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "They are good about coming back late. We have some adjustments that we need to make, but getting that first win at a tournament is always important."

With Capital leading by five at intermission, the Bruins grabbed control in the third quarter after two McGinley treys. Paige Bartsch added three buckets inside and an 11-1 Bruins run pushed the lead to 35-18 a few minutes into the second half.

"We were able to get Mara back a little," Garcin-Forba said. "We have told her to just keep shooting the ball and it was good to see her get some confidence. When she gets going, she has the ability to do what she did today."

