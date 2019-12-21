{{featured_button_text}}
Brayden Koch

Helena Capital’s Brayden Koch attempts a layup during Saturday’s game against Bozeman in the Bears Den. The Bruins out paced the Hawks to win 75-44.

 Gary Marshall/BMG Photos

The Helena Capital boys basketball team needed at least one thing out of its road trip to Billings. That was a win and after holding off Billings Senior Saturday, the Bruins got it.

In order to get that win, Capital had to rally from three points down starting the fourth quarter. Yet, the Bruins used a 16 points in the closing stanza to edge Billings Senior 65-63, earning their second win of the season.

The fifth-ranked Broncs, who beat Helena High Friday night, poured in 21 points in the third quarter to take a four-point halftime deficit and turn it into a three-point advantage.

But the Bruins, who got 17 points from Trevor Swanson, 14 from Brayden Koch and 12 from Bridger Grovom won the final eight minutes by five to come away with a road win.

"Gritty effort by our kids to hang in there and pull out the victory," Helena Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We got big stops at the end and stayed aggressive throughout. Great win heading into the break."

Helena High was also in Billings for the second straight day, taking on Billings West after a loss to the Senior Friday night. 

Much like Capital, the Bengals were hoping to earn a split. They were also hoping to get their first win of the season, but West had other ideas in mind and rolled to a 63-37 win. Logan Brown paced the Bengals with 14 points. 

Helena High (0-3) will be back in action Jan. 4 against Belgrade. Capital will host Great Falls CMR the same day. 

