Western AA girls: Helena High battled, but fell short of state after loss to Missoula Hellgate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sayler was just 4-of-14 from the field, but she was good when she needed to be. She also finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Alex Covill added nine points and five rebounds, while Heaphy finished with seven.

The win will advance Hellgate to the third-place game against Kalispell Glacier, which clinched a berth at state with a 46-45 win over Butte High at Missoula Hellgate in the other loser-out game Saturday morning.

"It was kind of fitting, it was just how our season went," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "We came out with great energy. We just couldn't keep it up for four quarters."

Seniors McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller and Caroline Bullock combined to score 31 of the Bengals 36 points. Kloker hit twice and from three and Bullock scored an a buzzer-beater at the end of the third, putting Helena in front by eight, with just eight minutes to go.

At that point, the Bengals could just about taste a return trip to state to defend their title. Unfortunately, the win didn't materialize. Kloker had 13 in the loss, Feller had 11 and Bullock finished with seven.

"It's never about effort with these guys," Peterson said. "That's never been an issue. Sometimes, this group might even try too hard that they try to do to much."