Western AA girls: Helena High battled, but fell short of state after loss to Missoula Hellgate

The Helena High girls basketball knew it would take its best effort to upset second-seeded Missoula Hellgate Saturday at the Western AA Divisional and with their season on the line, the Bengals brought their best.
And after three quarters of play at Missoula Sentinel, Helena High, the three-time champs hoping to keep their title hopes alive, had Hellgate on the ropes, leading 32-24 after an 8-0 run to close the third. Yet, the Knights ended the game on an 18-4 run to rally for the 42-36 win.
A win which sends Hellgate back to the state tournament after the Knights got third a season ago.
"That was a fight until the end kind of game," Hellgate head coach Rob Henthorn said. "Every bucket was hard, for both teams. We just kept talking to the girls about pushing through and everyone contributed. The parents were energetic, the kids on the bench were energetic. It takes a whole team. "
It might have taken a total team effort to finish off Helena High, but two clutch jumpers from Addy Heaphy in the fourth quarter sure helped. The first was a two, the second was a 3-pointer, her first of the game, which got the Knights within three.
Minutes later, Hellgate had pulled even and took the lead on a Bailee Sayler jumper. In the final minutes, the Knights wrapped up the win by stalling and hitting free throws.
Sayler was just 4-of-14 from the field, but she was good when she needed to be. She also finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Alex Covill added nine points and five rebounds, while Heaphy finished with seven.
The win will advance Hellgate to the third-place game against Kalispell Glacier, which clinched a berth at state with a 46-45 win over Butte High at Missoula Hellgate in the other loser-out game Saturday morning.
"It was kind of fitting, it was just how our season went," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "We came out with great energy. We just couldn't keep it up for four quarters."
Seniors McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller and Caroline Bullock combined to score 31 of the Bengals 36 points. Kloker hit twice and from three and Bullock scored an a buzzer-beater at the end of the third, putting Helena in front by eight, with just eight minutes to go.
At that point, the Bengals could just about taste a return trip to state to defend their title. Unfortunately, the win didn't materialize. Kloker had 13 in the loss, Feller had 11 and Bullock finished with seven.
"It's never about effort with these guys," Peterson said. "That's never been an issue. Sometimes, this group might even try too hard that they try to do to much."
For Helena High, the winner of the last three Class AA state titles, the loss is the end of an era, not just with the titles but in terms of the six seniors that will graduate.
"With these guys, it was never an effort thing. We just couldn't close out against good teams this year for whatever reason," Peterson said. "I just feel blessed to be part of their lives. There are only two teams in each division that win with all the teams out there so we have been pretty spoiled the last three years. On the flip side, it's just a game and we have to remember the big picture."
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406