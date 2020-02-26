Two more in the Jungle: 5 questions with Helena High's Riley Thennis

No high school basketball career goes on forever and soon, no matter what happens, Riley Thennis will play her final basketball game for Helena High.
Thennis is one of six seniors playing for the Bengals this year and she is one that will be honored this Saturday against Kalispell Glacier, when she and her teammates will play in the Jungle for the final time.
"It's kind of crazy," Thennis said of senior day approaching. "I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other coaching staff or any other teammates."
It's not just the last home game for Thennis, Abby Marcille, Caroline Bullock, McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller and Mariah English; it could also be an important game in the Western AA standings.
Helena (7-9, 5-7) sits in fifth place right now, two games behind Glacier, which plays at Capital on Friday night before visiting the Jungle on Saturday (2 p.m.).
The Bengals will also host Kalispell Flathead on Friday and with one win in the two games, Helena will clinch at the least the No. 5 spot. But if Kalispell Glacier loses to the No. 1 Bruins Friday and the Bengals sweep, they can finish fourth.
More than that though, the Bengals would like some momentum going into divisionals and hopefully the state tournament.
"If we could win these two games," Thennis said. "That would be really good for us going into divisionals."
The state tournament, which requires a top-four finish at divisionals to qualify for, won't be anything new for Thennis and the Bengals, who are the three-time defending state champions.
Helena defeated Billings West a year ago to win the championship and in the state title game, Thennis scored six points, hitting twice from beyond the arc after coming off the bench.
You have free articles remaining.
This season, as a senior, Thennis started every game and has come on strong of late. She scored 11 points in a win recently over Missoula Big Sky and notched a season-high 15 in an upset of No. 2 Missoula Hellgate earlier this month.
Thennis, who also competed in cross country for Helena and was an All-Conference softball player last season, will play the first of the final two home games Friday night against Flathead at 7:15 and before she takes the floor in the Jungle for the last time time, the Independent Record caught up with her for five questions.
IR: What got you so involved in sports?
Thennis: "My dad has been a baseball coach since before I was born. He was the coach of the (Helena) Senators for about 25 years, so that's how I got into softball and how I started playing it. I love all my sports and there are different things about each one that I really love, and I think they all help me in different ways."
IR: What's been the best part of playing basketball at Helena High?
Thennis: "There is a lot. All of the coaches I have had have been great and there's never been a day where I didn't feel supported. They are a huge part of it. They want us to the best people and the best athletes that we can be. And then of course, my teammates, they are so much fun and a lot of them are my best friends."
IR: How important is to go out with a win at home?
Thennis: "It's super important. Playing my last game in the Jungle will be kind of sad. I'm not sure I'm ready to be done, but it will be fun and we definitely want to go out on a good note."
IR: What's your plan after high school?
Thennis: "I am not sure If I am going to play sports but I am going to Montana Tech to pursue a degree biological science. I want to be a pediatric physician's assistant."
IR: What's the goal for the rest of the season?
Thennis: "State is the long-term goal but we have to take it one game a time and go from there."
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406