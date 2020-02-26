Two more in the Jungle: 5 questions with Helena High's Riley Thennis

No high school basketball career goes on forever and soon, no matter what happens, Riley Thennis will play her final basketball game for Helena High.

Thennis is one of six seniors playing for the Bengals this year and she is one that will be honored this Saturday against Kalispell Glacier, when she and her teammates will play in the Jungle for the final time.

"It's kind of crazy," Thennis said of senior day approaching. "I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other coaching staff or any other teammates."

It's not just the last home game for Thennis, Abby Marcille, Caroline Bullock, McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller and Mariah English; it could also be an important game in the Western AA standings.

Helena (7-9, 5-7) sits in fifth place right now, two games behind Glacier, which plays at Capital on Friday night before visiting the Jungle on Saturday (2 p.m.).

The Bengals will also host Kalispell Flathead on Friday and with one win in the two games, Helena will clinch at the least the No. 5 spot. But if Kalispell Glacier loses to the No. 1 Bruins Friday and the Bengals sweep, they can finish fourth.

More than that though, the Bengals would like some momentum going into divisionals and hopefully the state tournament.