Trio shares Independent Record's 2020-21 High School Girls Athlete of the Year Award

The 2020-21 girls high school sports season was an impressive one for athletes in the Independent Record's coverage area, on both a team and individual level.

It was a season filled with historic achievements, which is why it was nearly impossible to decide between three candidates who will share the award for top girls athlete during the 2020-21 school year: Audrey Hofer (CHS), Paige Bartsch (CHS) and Odessa Zentz (Helena High).

The fact that the 2020-21 high school sports season saw some semblance of a return to normal was win all by itself.

After there were no spring sports in 2020 and co-champions crowned in basketball, every singe sport was back to holding state championships in 2020-21, something local teams took advantage of.

In the fall, the Capital girls finished off a historic three-peat in volleyball, only to follow that up with a second consecutive state championship in Class AA girls basketball.

Hofer, one of the trio of honorees to share the Independent Record's High School Girls Athlete of the Year Award, had her fingerprints all over both of those titles, as did Bartsch, another of the trio to earn the award this year.