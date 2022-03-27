Rachel Van Blaricom is tapped as IR's All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year

It was a history-making season for the Jefferson girls basketball team as the Panthers made the Class B state championship game for the first time and their runner-up finish was the best ever by JHS.

A historic season for the Panthers also just happened to coincide with one of the best seasons and careers in the history of Jefferson girls basketball from Rachel Van Blaricom, an all-state performer who now owns school records in points (1,328), steals (322), single-season steals (120), and single-game points (37).

This season specifically, Van Blaricom averaged over 15 points a game and scored over 400 points as she helped the Panthers take third at the Southern B Divisional in order to reach the state tournament.

Once the Panthers were at state, Van Blaricom put on a show as she scored 69 points in three games including 35 in the opening-round win over Bigfork and didn't score fewer than 15 overall as JHS took 2nd.

Her scoring ability, along with her ability on defense, as well as the success of the Panthers made Van Blaricom an easy choice for Girls Basketball Player of the Year in the IR Coverage area.

Yet, Van Blaricom wasn't the only Panther to be named to the Girls All-Area Basketball team. She was joined on the first team by Brynna Wolfe, another all-state performer in Class B, as well as Cia Stuber and Dakota Edmisten on the second team.

The other candidate given serious consideration for player of the year was Capital's Jada Clarkson, who was named Western AA Offensive Player of the Year following a season that saw her score 13.3 points per game with 29 3-pointers.

Clarkson earned all-state honors this past season and was joined on the first-team All-Area team by teammate Megan Swanson. Katheryn Emmert and Parklyn Heller also received second-team honors.

Alex Bullock, an all-state performer for Helena, rounds out the first team along with teammate Avery Kraft. Kim Feller was a second-team selection for the Bengals.

The other second-team selection went to East Helena's Dymon Root who earned her way onto the team in East Helena's first season of varsity basketball after posting 14.5 points per game (7th in state), 7.6 rebounds per game (6th in state) and 37 blocks (3rd in state).

The compete all-area (with stats) is listed below:

2022 IR All-Area Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Rachel Van Blaricom, JHS (Sr., 5-9)

3-time Class B All-Stater; Helped JHS to Class B runner-up; Led team in at least eight categories, including 15.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game, 4.6 steals per game; Four JHS records – career points (1328) and steals (322), season steals (120), game points (37)

Brynna Wolfe, JHS (Sr. 5-6)

Class B All-State; Helped JHS to Class B runner-up; Led team with 49 3-pointers; No. 2 at 11.4 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, 60 free throws made

Jada Clarkson, CHS (Jr., 5-7)

Class AA All-State, Western AA Defensive Player of the Year; Led team with 13.3 points per game, 25 3-pointers, 51 free throws; No. 2 at 4.4 rebounds per game, 29 steals

Alex Bullock, HHS (Jr., 5-11)

Class AA All-State; Led team with 8.9 rebounds per game, 44.5% field goal accuracy; No. 2 at 10.6 points per game; No. 3 at 24 steals

Avery Kraft, HHS (So., 5-6)

Second team All-Western AA Conference; Led team with 11.1 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, 32 3-pointers, 53 free throws, 38 steals

Megan Swanson, CHS (Jr., 5-10)

Honorable mention All-Western AA Conference; No. 2 on team with 8.4 points per game, 23 3-pointers, 2.0 assists per game; No. 3 at 28 steals

SECOND TEAM

Dakota Edmisten, JHS (Sr., 5-8)

All-Southern B Conference second team; Helped JHS to State B runner-up; 6.9 points per game; No. 3 on team with 3.3 rebounds per game (tie), 1.6 assists per game, .9 steals per game

Dymon Root, EH (So. 5-11)

Second team All-Western A Conference; Led team with 14.5 points per game (7th in state), 7.6 rebounds per game (6th in state), 37 blocks (3rd in state), 73 free throws and 59 steals

Kim Feller, HHS (Jr., 5-11)

5.7 points per game; No. 2 on team with 7.4 rebounds per game, 6 blocks; No. 3 at 27 free throws made

Kathryn Emmert, CHS (So. 5-5)

Led team with 2.5 assists per game, 34 steals; also 3.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game

Parklyn Heller, CHS (Sr. 6-0)

Led team with 5.7 rebounds per game; No. 2 at 8 blocks; also, 4.0 points per game

Cia Stuber, JHS (Sr. 5-5)

Second team All-Conference; 6.8 ppg; Led team with 45% 3-point accuracy; No. 2 at 39 3-pointers,

Honorable Mention

Madison Layng (JHS), Rachael Stacey (CHS), Ashley Koenig (HHS), Kayla Almquist (CHS), Lauren Heuiser (HHS); Ella Beggar (Towns)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0