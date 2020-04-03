Paige and Dani Bartsch share Girls Player of the Year; 4 Bruins make All-Area First Team

However, it wasn’t the only triple-double in program history for long as Dani notched her own the next day against Flathead. The 6-foot-1 junior, who is committed to the Lady Griz for basketball, finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dani was also an All-State selection, joining her sister in getting selected for volleyball too. She scored 11.9 points per game this season and averaged 7.4 rebounds, three assists and just under two steals per game. She also has 468 career rebounds, which as of right now, makes her the Bruins all-time leader.

“They are both deserving of it,” Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. “Paige shows up with more scoring, blocks and rebounding. But Dani literally does it all for us. I think either of those two out-match other players in our area.”

Joining the Bartsch twins on the All-Area First Team are fellow bruins Mashayla O’Malley and Mara McGinley.

Both were Honorable Mention in the Western AA and McGinley averaged 7.7 points per game, while connecting on 41 3-pointers. She had 21 points at the state tournament. O'Malley, a senior, earned her way onto the All-Area First Team with an average of 5.9 points and 2.4 assists, as well as doing things that don’t show up in the box score.