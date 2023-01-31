Local roundup: Helena girls fall on the road against Missoula Big Sky

The Helena High girls basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night in Missoula at the hands of the Big Sky Eagles.

Helena jumped out to a lead in Missoula, against their Western AA rival and led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter, as well as 25-21 at the intermission.

Yet, the Eagles stormed out in the second half and scored 20 points in the third quarter, taking a four-point deficit and turning it into a four-point lead, which eventually turned into a 56-48 win for the Eagles.

Kadynce Couture had a stellar night for Eagles with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Audrey Hale also scored 15 as the Bengals shot 46.5 percent from the field.

Helena struggled from the field (31 percent) but got 18 points from Alex Bullock who made five of her eight field-goal attempts. She also grabbed eight rebounds for the Bengals who are now 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Western AA. HHS is sitting one half-game behind both Capital and Flathead at 5-2. Hellgate is 6-1.

In other local sports news, Townsend was scheduled to play Livingston in boys and girls basketball on Tuesday night but the games were canceled due to weather.