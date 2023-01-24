Local roundup: Capital boys win in Missoula, East Helena b-ball teams lose in Fairfield

The Helena Capital boys basketball team was looking to get back to its winning ways and did that on Tuesday night by grinding out a 42-30 win on the road over Missoula Sentinel.

Capital built a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and was in front 20-16 at the half. The Bruins then outscored the Spartans 11-7 in the third and fourth quarters to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Hayden Opitz was one of two Bruins to score in double figures on Tuesday. The senior finished with a game-high 11 points. Capital’s Joey Michelotti was the only other player to reach double figures. He connected on two 3-pointers on his way to scoring 10. Nick Michelotti added six. Riley Allen and Eli Iverson both had seven to lead the way for the Spartans.

East Helena was also in action against Fairfield in non-conference action in both girls and boys basketball on Tuesday night in Fairfield.

The boys game was first and the Vigilantes scored in double figures in each stanza, yet could’t do much to slow down Fairfield in an 81-57 win for the Eagles. Deron Lear led six Eagles that reached double figures with 16 points, while Colter Charlesworth scored a game-high 30. He accounted for 11 field goals including five makes from beyond the arc.

Kobe Mergenthaler also found double figures with 10 points for EHHS. Kaeden Sager added nine points in the loss for East Helena which trailed 44-26 at the half and 62-40 after three quarters.

Fairfield also defeated the EHHS girls on Tuesday by a score of 52-24 as the Vigilantes failed to reach double digits in scoring in any stanza. Toryn Martinez scored 11 to lead Fairfield. Montana Pierson was the top scorer for East Helena with eight points. Dymon Root pitched in with six.

The EHHS boys are now 7-6 on the season, while the girls are 5-8 after six straight losses.