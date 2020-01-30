Key games await Helena High, Capital hoop teams against Kalispell Glacier, Flathead

For both Helena High and Helena Capital, the crosstown basketball games last week served as the mid-way point in the season.
The girls teams have been off since their overtime thriller last Thursday, won by Capital, and each will hit the road Friday as they return to the court in Kalispell.
Both will play in Kalispell back-to-back days. Helena opens with Glacier Friday night at 7:15, while Capital will play Flathead at the same time. Then, on Saturday, the Bruins will visit Glacier and Helena High will take on Flathead. Those games will tip off at 1 p.m.
As for Helena High, the Bengals (4-5, 2-3) will look to build on their recent momentum. In addition to an overtime loss against Capital, the Bengals also drilled Big Sky prior to that and in each of the past two games, McKayla Kloker has gone off, connecting on nine 3-pointers.
But another Bengal is starting to emerge on the offensive end and that's junior forward Kylie Lantz, who is averaging one 3-point make per outing and just under seven points.
She got the start against Capital and delivered with 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the first half. It's that ability to shoot that adds something to the lineup for head coach Eric Peterson.
"She's a great shooter," Peterson said of Lantz. "She is someone that we have confidence in to make shots at any point of the game."
Peterson is also pleased with the development of point guard Emily Feller, who has grown into that role this season.
"Emily has been playing really well," Peterson said. "She been getting better and (against Capital) she had more assists than turnovers."
To take down Glacier (4-5, 3-2), the Bengals will need scoring from Kloker, Lantz, Feller and others. But more importantly, they will need their patented defense to slow down the Wolfpack's top scorer, Aubrie Rademacher, who is scoring more than 13 points a game.
A win would move the Bengals into fourth place heading into their matchup with winless Flathead on Saturday.
The Capital girls will be looking to improve on their 9-0 start. Dani Bartsch, Paige Bartsch and a host of others will be counted on as the Bruins boast a dominate defense, as well as an offense that routinely averages more than a point per possession.
"We have great post players inside," Capital girls coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "So even when teams are getting out our shooters, we know that if we patient, we will be able to get the shot we want."
Speaking of offense, the Capital boys have one of the best in Class AA, as they are one of four teams scoring 60 a game (63.9). The Bruins are also just one of five teams in AA to have a point-differential of plus-10 or more.
That explains the Bruins 7-2 record overall, as well as their 4-1 mark in the Western AA, which has them tied for second with Missoula Sentinel.
Missoula Hellgate, which owns the best scoring offense and defense in the state, leads the West with a 9-0 record. Yet, the Bruins can stay within striking distance of the top spot by taking care of business at home.
Capital has yet to lose at home and hope to keep that record unblemished against Flathead Friday (7:15 p.m.) and Glacier Saturday (2 p.m.)
Flathead comes in with just two wins on the season. Glacier, on the other hand, is a team that like Capital, has four players with at least 10 3-point makes, so there could be fireworks.
However, before the Wolfpack and Bruins go at it Saturday (2 p.m.), Glacier will first pay a visit to Helena High, where the third-best defense in the state awaits.
Helena may not boast the explosive offense Capital does, yet the Bengals have found something in recent weeks — not only with guys like Logan Brown and Dexter Tedesco, but also Hayden Ferguson who is averaging 22 points in his last two games.
"Teams are going to start adjusting to Hayden inside," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "So we have to hit some shots on the outside and the biggest thing is that when Hayden is getting things going on the inside, we have to see that and get him the ball."
Tedesco has also come to life recently and he scored 11 against Capital, including a pair of 3-pointers.
"We kind of started out the season shooting well and then went cold for 3-4 games," Day said. "So we are kind of hoping that those boys come back around. Dexter is one of them and Logan is too. I keep telling them it's there, it's just a matter of having it all click."
The Bengals hope that time comes this weekend because at 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the West, a sweep would be huge for fifth-place Helena, which currently trails Glacier (6-3, 3-2) by a game and leads Flathead (2-7, 1-4) by just one in the standings.
"It's a big game for us," Day said. "Glacier is sitting at four and we are sitting at five. But more importantly, we want to continue to see progress game-by-game, so when we got into these, we are still focused a lot on ourselves and the things we can control."
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406