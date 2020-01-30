Key games await Helena High, Capital hoop teams against Kalispell Glacier, Flathead

That explains the Bruins 7-2 record overall, as well as their 4-1 mark in the Western AA, which has them tied for second with Missoula Sentinel.

Missoula Hellgate, which owns the best scoring offense and defense in the state, leads the West with a 9-0 record. Yet, the Bruins can stay within striking distance of the top spot by taking care of business at home.

Capital has yet to lose at home and hope to keep that record unblemished against Flathead Friday (7:15 p.m.) and Glacier Saturday (2 p.m.)

Flathead comes in with just two wins on the season. Glacier, on the other hand, is a team that like Capital, has four players with at least 10 3-point makes, so there could be fireworks.

However, before the Wolfpack and Bruins go at it Saturday (2 p.m.), Glacier will first pay a visit to Helena High, where the third-best defense in the state awaits.

Helena may not boast the explosive offense Capital does, yet the Bengals have found something in recent weeks — not only with guys like Logan Brown and Dexter Tedesco, but also Hayden Ferguson who is averaging 22 points in his last two games.