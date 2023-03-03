Survive and advance. That was the goal on Friday for the Helena High and the Capital girls basketball teams but only one was able to achieve the objective.

In loser-out action on Friday morning at the Western AA Divisional basketball tournament in Kalispell, the Helena Bengals survived a scare from eighth-seeded Glacier and advanced to Saturday thanks to a 54-50 win.

Maloree English connected on a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter for the Bengals to give them a 42-33 lead with just eight minutes left, but Glacier refused to go away.

However, the Bengals were able to do just enough to survive a rally attempt from the Wolfpack in order to win their 12th game of the season.

More importantly, the win puts Helena into a win-or-go-home game for a berth in the state tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. The Bengals will face either Kalispell Flathead or Missoula Sentinel. Alex Bullock had 15 points as Helena staved off elimination. McKenna Morris pitched in with nine off the bench.

For the second year in a row, the Capital Bruins saw their season end at the divisional tournament and this time it was the Butte Bulldogs that eliminated CHS in overtime 67-59.

The Bruins jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Butte responded with 15 in the second to trim the Capital lead to three at 20-17.

The Bulldogs scored 17 in the third and actually led by four points with under a minute to go in the game. Yet, a bucket by Capital and a foul by Butte allowed Gracie Mockel to tie the game and send it overtime.

Butte outscored the Bruins 18-10 in the extra frame and the seventh-seeded Bulldogs upset third-seeded Capital by eight. Brityn Stewart scored 36 points and set a new Butte High postseason record for girls in the process. Jada Clarkson led the Bruins with 13. CHS finishes the 2022-23 season 13-7.