Helena Capital stages epic comeback, defeats Hellgate for second straight state title

Said Hofer of her game-changing 3-pointer: "Early on, the shots weren't falling. But my coaches told me to have confidence and something clicked. I was like, 'I got this.' And I stepped up."

Hellgate never quit and down by two, with just seconds remaining, the Knights had one last shot to win, but Bailee Sayler’s 3-point shot bounced off the front iron and Capital escaped with the win, as well as a second consecutive state championship.

Sayler's 3-point shot was one of two final attempts to tie or take the lead by Hellgate in the closing moments. Lauren Dick nearly tied the game with a 3-point play with six seconds to go, but she missed the free throw to tie.

Capital made 1/2 at the line on the other end and following the board, Sayler got the game-winning attempt up, but it didn't go in.

"I was so mad at myself for fouling her," Capital's Paige Bartsch said. "I gave her the chance at the and one. On Bailey's shot, I thought, 'Oh, that's not going in and it hit the front of the rim. I'm glad it didn't go in."

When the dust settled, Dani Bartsch was the leading scorer with 15 points. She also grabbed seven rebounds. Jaymee Sheridan added 10 points, including eight made free throws.

