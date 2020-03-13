Helena Capital girls down Missoula Hellgate to clinch berth in Class AA state title game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That they did and 3-point specialist Mara McGinley led the way.

Neither team made a 3-pointer in the first half, but in the second, it took McGinley just seconds to change that, as she drilled a 3-ball with 7:45 to go in the third.

Hellgate answered with four straight points, but another McGinley trey, one that bounced around on the rim before dropping, sparked a 10-0 run and after three, despite a buzzer-beater by Bailee Sayler to close the third, Capital led 30-19.

"That shot felt good and I thought it had a good chance of going in," McGinley said. "So I was glad to see it drop. We have worked so hard for this and it feels good. With everything going on, we are very fortunate to keep playing and have this opportunity."

Despite McGinley's 3-pointers, Hellgate was still within striking distance, until Mashayla O'Malley drilled a dagger three, pushing the lead to 14. An offensive rebound and a put back by Paige Bartsch extended it to 16 and Hellgate never seriously threatened again.

"I am so proud of this team," Garcin-Forba said. "These girls have worked so hard and they have earned this moment and this opportunity. They are excited, but they know that we aren't done yet."