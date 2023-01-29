Curt’s Replays: Capital City Area’s Greatest Girl Basketball Players Part III, 1990-1998

Replays celebrates the first 50 years of local area sanctioned girls basketball, with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital’s hoopster’s MHSA season did not tip-off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.

We’ll be highlighting gals from four of the local area prep schools – HHS, CHS, Townsend and Jefferson – with the criteria being standout high school and /or collegiate achievements on the hardcourt. Part III covers the prep senior’s fall seasons from 1990-98.

Amy Mouat (Helena, 1990), a four-year letterman and two-time all-stater, she set the school’s career scoring and steals records, with 861 points and 256 pilfers. As a 5-7 junior guard, Mouat averaged 13.2 points and helped HHS to a fourth-place State finish. In 1990, she helped spark the Lady Bengals’ (21-2) to the State title, tallying 50 points in The Show (high of 21), and was named Tournament MVP.

Averaging 14.4 ppg on the year, Amy garnered another all-state citation. A 3-time All-Conference selectee at Carroll College – first team 1994-95 – her senior year Mouat led the squad in scoring (14.6 average), field goal (50.2%) and free throw (80.4%) accuracy, and school-record 89 steals, while being named the 1995 Frontier’s MVP.

Joining the thousand-point club (1033), she ranked No. 2 on the Hilltop career lists for scoring average, steals and assists. Amy was inducted into both the Helena Sports (2004) and Carroll College (2005) Halls of Fame.

Stacey McCauley (Jefferson, 1990) helped spearhead the purple-and-gold (21-6) to 4B and Southern Division titles her senior year. A 5-10 forward, at Districts she combined for 49 points and 24 rebounds in the semi’s and chipper. McCauley averaged 15 points on the year, with a program FG accuracy record 51% and made all-state, prior to her stellar collegiate volleyball career for Montana Tech.

Julie Brown (Helena, 1991) was the Capital City’s first Montana Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year. A 5-10 post, she led the Lady Bengals in rebounding three times, scored a career-high of 25 points in a playoff win over Capital, and once made every shot she attempted (9 FGs and 3 FTs) for 21 points. In HHS’ back-to-back State chipper triumphs, Brown compiled 45 points, 23 rebounds and 13 steals – 21/15/6 versus Flathead (1990) and 24/8/7 against CMR (1991).

As a senior, she repeated both of her all-tourney (15.7 ppg) and all-state selections, while pacing HHS in scoring (13.2 ppg), rebounding (8.1) and steals (94). For her career, Julie netted 808 points and collected 557 boards – third and second on the school’s lists. Julie’s 253 lifetime steals still stands No. 2.

At Montana State (1993-97), her junior year Brown led the team with 75 steals (10th on the school’s all-time list) while being selected 1996 first team All-Big Sky Conference, before joining the Lady Bobcats' 500-rebound club her final season.

Cyndie Lockett (Helena, 1991), was chosen to three Class AA all-tournament teams, while earning tourney MVP her final season. As a 5-7 soph guard, she averaged 8.6 ppg, leading Helena with 110 assists and was selected a 1989 all-Stater. In 1990, she made second team all-conference for the State champs.

Her final season, the fiery Lockett led the state with 6.6 assists per game while quarterbacking the red-and-white’s repeat. At State, she posted a triple double – 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – versus Skyview. After the Lady Bengals (21-2) defended their crown, with MVP Cyndie averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 6 boards, she earned her second all-state citation.

She established five program assists records, and still owns the season (159) and career (356) standards. Lockett went on to play for Eastern Montana, before coaching her alma mater’s cagers, and in 2022 she was selected to the HSHOF.

Katy Downs (Helena, 1991), averaged 9.0 points and was selected second team all-conference as a junior. She made all-state her final season, as HHS’ no. 2 scorer at 11.7 ppg. A 5-7 guard, Katy was also a 2-time Class AA all-tournament choice.

After playing for Spokane’s Whitworth College, she evolved into a record-setting hoopster at Whittier College (California), averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds as a junior. Downs lit it up her senior year, setting 16 Lady Poets records, highlighted by game points (48), season scoring average (27.0) and points (389), and game (19) and season (200) free throws. She also averaged 6.4 boards and 2.0 assists in 1996, while pirating 87 steals

Katy Thompson (Capital, 1991), a 6-2 center, earned second team all-state, averaging 10.2 points and 9 rebounds. She posted five double-doubles, with 18 markers and 12 boards versus Bozeman among her best efforts.

A selectee of Montana’s team for the 1992 Girls Senior Prep Classic in El Paso, she played for both Carroll and the University of Mary. In 1995, Thompson helped the NDCAC champion Lady Marauders qualify for the NCAA D-II National Tournament.

Sarah Norden (Jefferson, 1991), a 5-4 guard, made all-conference her junior season, averaging 10 points, followed by an all-state selection the next year, upping her output to 14.1 ppg. The 1991 District 4B runner-up Lady Panthers (17-8) placed fourth at Divisionals. After qualifying for the Girls Senior Prep Classic, she played one year for Montana Tech. Sarah Layng is JHS’ current hoops and track coach.

Bekki Kirsch (Jefferson, 1991) established at least six school records, including game rebounds (22) and blocked shots (7); season boards (237) and blocks (64); and career blocks (118) and FG accuracy (51%). A 6-2 center, she averaged 10 points as a junior and a conference-high 16.8 ppg her final season, making all-conference and all-state, respectively. Bekki earned a full-ride volleyball scholarship to MSU.

Kelli Downs (Helena, 1993) was the fourth Downs sister to play on an HHS State championship team, as a soph in 1991. Her junior year, the 5-10 guard/forward made the all-state unit, by leading the Lady Bengals in scoring (10.3 ppg), assists (4.4 apg) and steals (4.3 average), while also grabbing 5 rebounds per contest. In 1993, she again paced the team in scoring (9.3 ppg) and was selected all-conference.

Julia Rehwinkel (Townsend, 1994), on the other side of the Elkhorns, was a 5-11 post player and two-time all-conference selection. She averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds as a soph, and led the District 4B free throw accuracy (71%) her senior year.

Karmen McEachern (Jefferson, 1996) scored in double figures three straight years, while sandwiching a pair of all-conference citations (1994, 1996) around her 1995 Class B all-state award, when she led the 4B at 17.6 ppg. As a 5-8 senior guard/forward, she helped the Lady Panthers’ (17-8) State qualification with District and Division runners-up trophies, and set JHS’ single game record of 32 points.

Darbee Sasek (Helena, 1996), was the club’s No. 1 (10.2 ppg) and No. 2 (11.4 ppg) scorer her last two seasons – with a high game of 25 points – and was selected all-conference and all-state, respectively. A fiery 5-6 guard with some hops, she crashed the boards for 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior for the Conference champ Lady Bengals. Sasek caged for one season with Miles Community College.

Amanda Walter (Capital, 1996), a 5-10 post, led the Lady Bruins in scoring and rebounding her final two seasons. She averaged 10.9 ppg as a junior, and 11.8 counters and 6.7 boards the next year, and was selected honorable mention and first team all-conference, respectively. Walter went on to play for Miles Community College, the University of Great Falls and MSU-Northern.

Hannah Heller (Capital, 1996), a four-year letterman and three-year starter, she made honorable mention all-conference twice, and all-conference first team her final season, when the 5-8 guard averaged 11.1 points for the brown-and-gold and ranked No. 3 in the state in assists, at 4.1 dishes per game. Heller hooped collegiately for Rocky Mountain.

Erin Ford (Helena, 1997) was a great team leader, a two-time all-stater and the 1997 AA Tournament MVP, for the undefeated Conference titlists (12-0) and State champion Lady Bengals (21-2). In 1996, she averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 assists per game, while making 67.9% of her free throws. As a senior, the 5-8 Ford posted averages of about 10 ppg, with a state-leading 5.0 dishes per game. She played one season at Montana State.

Melissa Maloy (Helena, 1997), a 5-7 long-ball artist, posted scoring averages in double figures three straight years, with a high of 13.9 ppg as a senior, when her 52% field goal accuracy ranked second in the state. A two-time all-conference HM (1995-96) and a 1997 all-stater, she was twice named second team all-tournament at the AA finals, averaging 16 points over her last 7 games at The Show. She went on to play collegiately for Carroll.

Amber Lieberg (Helena, 1997), a 5-8 guard, averaged 9.2 ppg, shot 45% from the floor, and was selected a 1997 all-stater. A gritty defender, she became noted for limiting the opponent’s top scorers to single digits. Becky Jones (Helena, 1997), a 5-9 forward, scored 15 points and speared 17 rebounds in the title win over MS, and was selected all-tournament first team. Becky led the state in FG accuracy (53%) and set the school record for steals in a game (13). Both gals later played for Rocky Mountain College.

Callie Sparing (Capital, 1998) averaged 9.3 points as a junior, and made HM all-conference. A 5-6 guard, her final season she was selected a 1998 all-stater, leading the team in scoring (12.2 ppg), rebounding (5.1 avg), assists (4.0 avg) and steals (2.9 avg). She helped CHS to its first win at State in seven years, was named second team all-tournament. Callie was the first Lady Bruin to make all-state in three sports in the same school year, prior to her college hoops career at Rocky.

Amy Lewis (Jefferson, 1998), who garnered back-to-back all-state honors, is JHS’ all-time leading scorer, with 1188 career points, in addition to holding the 3-point marks for a game (9), season (70) and career (181). Her sophomore year, the 5-8 guard averaged 14.5 points for JHS’ two games at State, and was named to the Class B all-tourney team.

After helping the Lady Panthers to the 4B crown in 1997, Lewis averaged 15.55 points over her final two seasons – with a PR 30-point game – and repeated as a Class B all-stater. Amy and her twin, Angie Lewis (a two-time all-conference cager), both went on to play collegiately for BYU and Northern Idaho College, in Couer d’Alene where she earned NJCAA honorable mention All-American.

Andrea Kiesling (Helena, 1998), a 6-3 center, led the state at 4 blocked shots per game in 1997, and was tabbed HM all-conference and second team all-tourney for the State titlists. As a senior, she topped the state in rebounding (9.2 avg) and blocks (2.9 avg), while pacing HHS in scoring (13.9 ppg) and was No. 2 in steals (2.3 avg). Kiesling helped the red-and-white (20-3, 11-1) to the 1998 Conference crown and State runner-up trophy, while being selected both all-state and first team all-tournament.

She graduated with school rebound records for a game (25) and career (529), and blocks in a season (108) and career (252), before heading off to southern California to play hoops for Division I San Diego State.

Honorable Mention: Jesse Holtman (HHS 1990), Emily Rehwinkel (Towns 1990), Merrilee Rutherford (CHS 1990), Tracy Lloyd (CHS 1991), Delsi Plummer (Towns 1992), Marci Stumbo (CHS 1993), Heather McGlynn (JHS 1992), Tiffany Longfellow (Towns 1993), Kendra Zins (CHS 1993), Sharon Redding (HHS 1993), Elaine Foy (HHS 1994), Haley Allen (JHS 1994), Kelli Porter (HHS 1995), Sara McMillan (CHS 1995).