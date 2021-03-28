Capital's Dani Bartsch wins another All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year award

The 2021 high school basketball season was different, but it's one that the Helena Capital girls will remember for a long time.

That's because the Bruins were able to complete their quest for a second straight Class AA state championship and defeated the second, third and fourth-place teams in succession at the state tournament to do it.

When the season was over, the Bruins went 17-1 and over the past two seasons, their record is 39-2. A huge part of that has been the play of the Bartsch twins, Dani and Paige.

Last year, the twins shared the All-Area Player of the Year award, but in 2021, Dani Bartsch was clearly the top player in the IR's coverage area and frankly, one of the best individual players in the state at any level.

The 6-foot-2 senior, who will play for the Lady Griz next season, earned Western AA MVP and State Tournament MVP honors on top of a season that saw her average 15.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

However, she was far from the only reason Capital was a juggernaut in 2021, which is why three other Bruins earned first-team selections as Paige Bartsch, Mara McGinley and Jaymee Sheridan also played their way onto the team.