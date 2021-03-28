 Skip to main content
Capital's Dani Bartsch wins another All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year award
Capital's Dani Bartsch wins another All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year award

031221-ir-spt-girls-basketball-Capital-3.jpg

Helena Capital's Dani Bartsch brings down an offensive rebound during a State AA Girls Basketball Tournament game against Billings West in Great Falls.

 Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com

The 2021 high school basketball season was different, but it's one that the Helena Capital girls will remember for a long time.

That's because the Bruins were able to complete their quest for a second straight Class AA state championship and defeated the second, third and fourth-place teams in succession at the state tournament to do it.

When the season was over, the Bruins went 17-1 and over the past two seasons, their record is 39-2. A huge part of that has been the play of the Bartsch twins, Dani and Paige.

Last year, the twins shared the All-Area Player of the Year award, but in 2021, Dani Bartsch was clearly the top player in the IR's coverage area and frankly, one of the best individual players in the state at any level.

The 6-foot-2 senior, who will play for the Lady Griz next season, earned Western AA MVP and State Tournament MVP honors on top of a season that saw her average 15.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. 

However, she was far from the only reason Capital was a juggernaut in 2021, which is why three other Bruins earned first-team selections as Paige Bartsch, Mara McGinley and Jaymee Sheridan also played their way onto the team.

Paige Bartsch finished with 12.0 points and 9.8 rebounds, which placed her in the top six in both categories. McGinley also had another stellar season to close out her career, leading Class AA with 44 3-pointers.

Sheridan's numbers may not wow you, but she was one of the top assist leaders in Class AA, plus an elite on-ball defender and was a core contributor to a defense that allowed 34 points a game. 

Rachel Van Blaricon, a two-time Class B All-State selection, also earned a spot on the All-Area team after scoring 17 a game for Jefferson this past season, including a school-record 37 points. 

Kylie Lantz, who led Helena High with 8.4 points per game this season, also garnered a selection during her senior season. 

The full all-area team with stats and accolades it below: 

2021 IR All Area Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Dani Bartsch, Capital, sr.

Two-time AA All-Stater; Western Conference Offensive MVP; 15.9 points scoring average, No. 2 in the state; state leader with 10.9 rebound average; 3.3 assists average, No. 4 in the state; Team highs of 42 steals, 51 free throws made; Class AA Tournament MVP; 2020 Co All-Area POY; 2021 POY. 

Paige Bartsch, Capital, sr.

Two-time AA All-Stater; 12.0 points scoring average, No. 6 in the state; 9.8 rebound average, No. 3 in the state; State leader with 58.0% field goal accuracy and 48 blocked shots; Class AA All-Tournament; CHS records for season and career blocked shots; 2020 Co All-Area POY; 

Rachel Van Blaricon, Jefferson, jr.

Two-time Class B All-Stater; 17.0 points scoring average, 5B leader; No. 2 in 5B with 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists averages; 31 three-pointers and 71% free throw accuracy; JHS record 37 points in a game

Mara McGinley, Capital, sr.

Second team All-Conference; 8.1 points scoring average; state leader with 44 three-pointers

Kylie Lantz, Helena, sr.

Second team All-Conference; Team highs 8.4 points scoring average, 18 three-pointers;

Jaymee Sheridan, Capital, sr.

Honorable mention All-Conference; state leader with 4.3 assists per game; 4.7 points scoring average

SECOND TEAM

Elizabeth Heuiser, Helena, sr.

8.9 rebound average, No. 4 in the state; 6.8 points scoring average; 1.45 blocking average, No. 5 in the state

Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson, jr.

Second team All-Conference; No. 2 on team with 9.7 points scoring average, 5.2 rebound average

Alex Bullock, Helena, so.

7.0 points scoring average; 5.8 rebound average; Team-high 18 steals

Audrey Hofer, Capital, sr.

5.2 points scoring average, 3.7 rebound average, 2.1 assists average, 12 three-pointers

Cia Stuber, Jefferson, jr.

Second team All-Conference; 7.8 points scoring average; Team-highs 33 three-pointers, 73% free throw accuracy

Charlotte Watson, Townsend, sr.

Second team All-Conference; Led team in scoring, rebounding and 3-pointers

