The Helena High girls basketball team was hoping to end a three-year state tournament drought this week at the Western AA Divisional tournament, but the task got tougher on Thursday after a 46-39 loss to Missoula Big Sky.

Helena grabbed a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a hoop by Alex Bullock and a 3-pointer by Avery Kraft. Yet, Big Sky rallied and grabbed an 18-17 lead at the half. In the third, the Eagles extended the lead to 30-25, before the Bengals made a run early in the fourth quarter.

Madi Todorovich was able to tie the game after grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring the ball. The score was 36-36, but the Eagles scored the next six points and finished the game on a 10-3 run.

Bullock wound up with 14 points, which was tied for a game-high along with Kadynce Couture and Avery DeCoite of Big Sky. Logan Todorovich managed 10 points in the loss for Helena. Her sister Madi pitched in with seven.

Later on Thursday, the Capital girls basketball also took part in the first round of the Western AA Divisional tournament and like the Bengals, suffered an opening round loss by the score of 39-32 against Missoula Sentinel.

Sentinel grabbed a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and went up 19-14 at the half after holding CHS to just two second-quarter points. The Bruins got going a little with 15 points in the third and by the end of the stanza, the Spartans lead was down to one, 30-29.

But the Bruins had another drought in the fourth quarter at the worse time. They scored just three points compared to nine for the Spartans, the six seed which will take on the winner of Flathead on Friday in the semifinals.

Emily McElmurry led all scorers with 14. Jada Clarkson had 10 for Capital. Kathryn Emmert added seven. Capital will play at 11 a.m. on Friday in loser-out action vs Butte. Helena's game against Glacier will begin at 9:30 a.m.