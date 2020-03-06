Capital girls survive Glacier scare, advance to Class AA state tournament, Western AA final

MISSOULA — One reason why you have to love sports, is that you never know what will happen and Friday at the girls Western AA Divisional, Kalispell Glacier nearly shocked No. 1 Helena Capital.
Things got really tense for the Bruins late, when Glacier's Kenzie Williams buried a corner 3-pointer to tie things up 38-38 with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But in the 30 final seconds, Dani Bartsch and Paige Bartsch came through. Dani hit a free throw to give the Bruins the lead, but missed the second, only to see Paige come down with the offensive rebound. She grabbed another seconds later — on another missed free throw, and then — Jaymee Sheridan drilled two at the line to salt away a 44-41 win for the Bruins.
"It was so intense," Paige Bartsch said. "I was just trying to block out all the noise and everything. But we played well together at the end and we were able to pull it out."
Glacier didn't make things easy, in fact, on the offensive end, it was a struggle for both teams. Capital shot 29 percent in the win, while the Wolfpack finished up at 31 percent.
After the first eight minutes, the score was tied at 8-8 as Aubrey Rademacher hit a 3-pointer early and made another jumper to help the Wolfpack hang with the top-ranked Bruins
Both teams managed nine points apiece during the second quarter and at the half, the fourth-seeded Wolfpack found themselves right in the thick of things.
"Glacier is a good team," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said. "We knew they weren't going to come in and lay down."
Neither team mustered much offense in the third, but the Wolfpack edged in front, 27-26 heading into the fourth. Capital quickly grabbed the lead back, but a Williams 3-pointer put the Wolfpack up two, only to see Mashayla O'Malley answer promptly with a trey of her own.
The two teams traded points in the next few minutes. At one point, Glacier went up three, before a bucket and two free throws by Paige Bartsch put Capital back up two.
Williams eventually tied it with 28 seconds left, before the Bruins won at the free throw line late.
"I am incredibly proud of my team," Glacier head coach Amanda Cram said. "I am also just as devastated. To play that well and compete at that level against a team like that and not win, it's tough."
The win not only advances Capital back to the Western AA title game, where the Bruins will look to win a second straight divisional title, it also assures them a spot at the state tournament next week in Bozeman.
"It's great to know we are going back to state," Paige Bartsch said. "You knew now what can happen, so that feels good."
Paige was essential in helping the Bruins advance, but so was her sister Dani, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Paige added 13 points and eight boards. Sheridan and O'Malley each had five.
For Glacier, Rademacher led the way and she finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Williams added 10 points and six boards.
For the Wolfpack, the state tournament is still a possibility, yet they will need to beat Butte High Saturday morning at Missoula Hellgate. Tip-off is at 10:30 a.m.
Capital, on the other hand, will playMissoula Sentinel in the girls championship. The Bruins will go into the title game 19-1.
"We have a chance to play for seeding now," Garcin-Forba said. "But we are back at the state tournament and that's where we want to be, now we just have to take it one game a time."
Capital will play in the Western AA championship Saturday night at 7:30.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406