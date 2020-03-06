Capital girls survive Glacier scare, advance to Class AA state tournament, Western AA final

MISSOULA — One reason why you have to love sports, is that you never know what will happen and Friday at the girls Western AA Divisional, Kalispell Glacier nearly shocked No. 1 Helena Capital.

Things got really tense for the Bruins late, when Glacier's Kenzie Williams buried a corner 3-pointer to tie things up 38-38 with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But in the 30 final seconds, Dani Bartsch and Paige Bartsch came through. Dani hit a free throw to give the Bruins the lead, but missed the second, only to see Paige come down with the offensive rebound. She grabbed another seconds later — on another missed free throw, and then — Jaymee Sheridan drilled two at the line to salt away a 44-41 win for the Bruins.

"It was so intense," Paige Bartsch said. "I was just trying to block out all the noise and everything. But we played well together at the end and we were able to pull it out."

Glacier didn't make things easy, in fact, on the offensive end, it was a struggle for both teams. Capital shot 29 percent in the win, while the Wolfpack finished up at 31 percent.