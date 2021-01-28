Capital girls roll Flathead for third-straight win, Helena High loses a nail biter to Glacier

Mara McGliney, Paige Bartsch and Dani Bartsch all scored in double figures Thursday night in Kalispell as the Helena Capital girls basketball team rolled to a 64-43 win over the Bravettes.

McGinley led the way for all scorers in the game with 18 points, all of which came from beyond the arc as she made six 3-point field goals in the win. 6-foot-4 Paige Bartsch was also a force inside, making 7-of-9 shots to finish 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Her twin sister Dani Bartsch was also productive with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Senior Jaymee Sheridan also managed two points and eight assists in the win.

Also in Kalispell, fourth-ranked Helena High, which hasn't played for the past two weeks, was looking for a third-straight win but was denied by Glacier. The Wolfpack notched a fourth-straight win over the Bengals by the score of 60-54.

Ellie Keller scored 21 in the win for Glacier, while Helena High, which was outscored by 10 in the fourth quarter, got 14 points from Liz Heuiser, as well as seven apiece from Carly Ryan and Avery Kraft.

The Bengals (2-2) and Bruins (4-1) will be back home Saturday, hosting Flathead and Glacier respectively on Saturday. Both games will start at 4:15 p.m.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.