Four Helena area cagers earned Class AA All-State honors

Just like everything else this spring, the Class AA All-Conference and All-State teams took a little longer to compile.

But earlier this week, coaches met, electronically and determined the top players in Class AA basketball this past season and when the boys and girls teams were announced, four players from Helena made the cut.

Three of the four are from Capital, as Paige and Dani Bartsch, who led the Bruins to a co-state championship in girls AA basketball, earned All-State honors. They both made All-State in Class AA for volleyball during the fall.

The Bartsch twins were joined on the team by McKayla Kloker, of crosstown rival Helena High. The other All-State selections from the Western AA, which were also First-Team All-Conference selections were Aubrie Rademacher of Glacier, Lexi Deden and Challis Westwater of Missoula Sentinel, as well as Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler of Missoula Hellgate.

The All-State selections from the Eastern AA were Maddie and Willa Albrecht of Billings West, which shared the state title with Capital, and also Addi Ekstrom (Bozeman), Allie Olsen (CMR), Brooke Berry (Billings Skyview), Lauren Lindseth (CMR) and Jorgie Hawthorne (Great Falls High).