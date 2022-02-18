East Helena boys score first-ever postseason win; girls suffer narrow defeat

The East Helena boys basketball team enjoyed another first on Friday in Dillon, defeating Stevensville in loser-out action for the Vigilantes first-ever postseason win.

East Helena was defeated in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday and needing a win to keep its hopes of advancing to the Western A Divisional tournament alive.

And Colter Charlesworth was there to answer the call. He made two 3-pointers in the first quarter and three overall for the game, as he scored a game-high 23. That effort got East Helena a lead and a 15-7 run in the third quarter ultimately led to a 48-39 win.

Kaeden Sager and Tucker Petty each had seven points for the Vigilantes who will face the loser of Dillon-Hamilton at 11 a.m. with a berth at divisionals on the line Saturday morning.

Also in Dillon for the Southwest A District Tournament on Friday were the East Helena girls and despite grabbing a 13-7 lead in loser-out action, they dropped the game to Corvallis, 43-39, putting an end to their season. Dymon Root had a monster game with 21 points for East Helena. Natell Goodman added eight.

East Helena finished the season 2-18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0