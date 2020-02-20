District 5B Roundup: Jefferson girls rally past Townsend; Jefferson, Townsend boys lose

You never know what will happen come tournament time and with the Jefferson and Townsend girls basketball teams, it's even harder to predict.
Just last Saturday, the two teams battled in a triple-overtime thriller and Thursday afternoon in Belgrade, in the opening round of the District 5B tournament, they played another exciting game as Jefferson rallied past the Bulldogs late for the 48-40 win.
Going into the final stanza, it was Townsend that held the lead thanks to a 14-8 third quarter in favor of the Bulldogs, which put them in front 30-28 with eight minutes left.
Yet, 20 points in the final quarter from the Panthers helped seal the win for Jefferson, which got 13 points from Rachel Van Blaricom. Charlotte Watson had 12 in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Jefferson will advance to the semifinals Friday night at 6 p.m. against Big Timber. The other semifinal features Whitehall and Three Forks. Townsend will go to loser-out action Saturday morning.
Big Timper 49, Townsend 48 (5B boys first round)
Just like the Townsend girls, the Townsend boys basketball team had a lead in the fourth quarter and just wasn't able to hold it Thursday night in Belgrade at the Special Events Center.
Instead, the Bulldogs went down to Big Timber, which came back for a 49-48 win in the first round of the District 5B Tournament. Dawson Laverell scored 20 for the Sheepherders, who led by three after the first quarter, but trailed at the half following a 17-9 outburst by Townsend in the second.
The Bulldogs led by four with eight minutes left but weren't able to seal the deal. Big Timer rallied and outscored them 11-6 over the final eight minutes to get the win.
Devon Zeadow and Tyler Christensen each had 11, Gavin Vandenacre also added 10 in the loss. Big Timber will take on Three Forks Friday in the semifinals, while Townsend will await a semifinal loser Saturday morning.
Whitehall 36, Jefferson 23
Upsets are never a huge surprise in the postseason and Thursday night, the Jefferson boys basketball team fell victim to one as six-seethed Whitehall took down the third-seeded Panthers by a score of 36-23 in Belgrade in the opening round of the District 5B tournament.
Whitehall will now face Manhattan tomorrow in the semifinals with a berth in the Southern B Divisional on the line. Jefferson, on the other hand, will turn around Saturday morning, needing to win two games in the loser-out bracket to advance to next week.