District 5B Roundup: Jefferson girls rally past Townsend; Jefferson, Townsend boys lose

You never know what will happen come tournament time and with the Jefferson and Townsend girls basketball teams, it's even harder to predict.

Just last Saturday, the two teams battled in a triple-overtime thriller and Thursday afternoon in Belgrade, in the opening round of the District 5B tournament, they played another exciting game as Jefferson rallied past the Bulldogs late for the 48-40 win.

Going into the final stanza, it was Townsend that held the lead thanks to a 14-8 third quarter in favor of the Bulldogs, which put them in front 30-28 with eight minutes left.

Yet, 20 points in the final quarter from the Panthers helped seal the win for Jefferson, which got 13 points from Rachel Van Blaricom. Charlotte Watson had 12 in the loss for the Bulldogs.

Jefferson will advance to the semifinals Friday night at 6 p.m. against Big Timber. The other semifinal features Whitehall and Three Forks. Townsend will go to loser-out action Saturday morning.

Big Timper 49, Townsend 48 (5B boys first round)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Just like the Townsend girls, the Townsend boys basketball team had a lead in the fourth quarter and just wasn't able to hold it Thursday night in Belgrade at the Special Events Center.