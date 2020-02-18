Curt's Replays: Children of past crosstown stars take after their parents

This week, Replays summarizes the experiences of several local first generation crosstown basketball players, whose offspring are currently involved in this year’s hoops series between Helena High and Capital High.
Kevin Bartsch’s twin daughters Paige and Dani are juniors on this year’s No. 1 ranked Capital High girls’ team.
“We played crosstown at Carroll and they usually got very good crowds to fill the PE Center,” related Bartsch, who played varsity hoops for Helena High from 1983-85, “the environment was pretty fun to play in.”
After HHS got out in front 18-12 for an early lead in the in the first crosstown during Bartsch’s junior season, the Bruins rallied back for a 53-41 victory. Junior Paul Petrino led the brown-and-gold with 13 points. The Bengals were paced by John Duffy’s 11 markers. Bartsch netted 4 points.
In the season’s second tilt, the Bruins claimed the sweep with a 69-5 victory. CHS’ Petrino led all scorers with 26 points. Craig Wilkins was high for Helena, at 15 counters, while Bartsch chipped in eight points.
In the first intra-city game the next year, the Bruins outlasted Helena 76-71 in overtime in a nip-and-tuck battle that contained numerous ties and lead changes. CHS’ John Phelan poured in 33 points for the winners. Helena was led by Brian Schweyen at 25 markers. Bartsch, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, fouled out in the fourth with just 2 points.
But in 1985’s rematch – which was garnered by the Bruins, 63-45 – Bartsch had one of his best games, tossing in a game-high 17 points and collecting 7 rebounds. Phelan and Chris Avery spearheaded Capital’s attack, with 14 points each.
“It was always fun to compete against kids you were familiar with from across town,” Bartsch said. “I didn’t have any best friends on Capital, the closest was probably John Phelan, who I played with on the Senators.”
Bartsch’s best game was football, gridding collegiately for the University of Montana. His Griz roommate on the road was a familiar name – perhaps you’ve heard of Tony Arntson?
Lisa (Downs) Bullock, a 1985 HHS classmate of Bartsch, played two years of varsity hoops for the Lady Bengals from 1983-84, when the girls still played in the fall. Lisa and her daughter, Caroline Bullock, own the distinction of both playing for HHS hoops championship teams, 35 years apart.
“My favorite play was when we were down by 2 points and Brenda Toner was fouled and went to the line…with just (five) seconds left in the game,” related Lisa, when asked favorite memory of crosstowns. “She purposely missed the free throw – bounced it right off the front of the rim so it landed right back into her hands – and a quick shot back into the hoop for 2.”
The action took place in the HHS Jungle during the first crosstown of 1983. Toner’s basket tied the score at 42-all to force an overtime, with the Lady Bengals winning 55-46.
“I remember our full court defensive press while the clock ran down and then everyone tacking Brenda for a glorious dog pile!” Lisa wrote.
Her junior year, HHS garnered the 1983 season’s first intra-city 54-31, and then swept series with a 53-28 win in the second tilt. The game was held in CHS’s “Bears’ Den, which at the time had a 30-foot cinder block wall just 5-6 feet from the south side of the court.
Julie Bell fired in 18 points for Helena, while Downs added 7. CHS was led by Susan Helvik, who netted 10.
In 1984, the Lady Bengals won their ninth straight of the 1984 season, with a 65-40 triumph over Capital in front of 2,000 at home in the year’s first intra-city match. HHS was led by Tammy Sutliff’s 22 points. Downs, a 5-8 senior guard, added 9 counters.
Michelle Eble, who later starred for the University of Oregon, paced the Lady Bruins with 16 points.
In the rematch at Capital High, the Lady Bengals – who would go on to capture the 1984 State championship – achieved a 12-point victory, 54-42. Kari Kockler, a 6-2 junior post, and Sutliff, spearheaded the red-and-white’s attack with 10 points each. Downs chipped in 4 counters.
“Thankfully, I never lost a crosstown game,” Bullock wrote. “I just loved the energy and excitement the crowd infused into our play.”
Lisa (Downs) Bullock and her three sisters – Theresa (1984), Katy (1990-91) and Kelli (1997) – all played on HHS championship teams.
Mike McGinley is Lady Bruin cager Mara McGinley’s father. He played two seasons of varsity basketball for CHS, from 1987-89, making All-State his senior year.
Capital won the first crosstown battle of the 1987-88 season, 57-43, behind the hot hand of Kam Wrigg, who fired in 20 points. McGinley chipped in 5 markers. Jaron Spoja was high for HHS, with 12 points.
CHS came from behind for the sweep in the rematch, pulling out a 69-61 victory. Jay Korth, the Bru-crew’s 6-6 center, pitched in a game-high 25 points McGinley added 5. The Bengals were led by Spoja’s 14 counters
McGinley’s final year, Helena’s 86-62 victory five days before Christmas was their first win of the 1988-89 season. HHS led all the way and put five players in double figures, led by Ted Troyer, who canned 16 points. McGinley was high for Capital with 19 points.
In the second intra-city, Helena outlasted its counterparts 58-55 in a white-knuckle, topsy-turvy battle. Capital sped out to a 17-point lead, 21-4, only to have Helena rally back for a 58-55 victory. McGinley netted a game-high 22 points, followed by Helena’s John Briney with 13.
“I don’t have a specific memory of a crosstown situation, but I remember what a big deal the games were in general,” said McGinley, who began assistant coaching boys’ hoops at CHS in 1992. “It was a great atmosphere at the Carroll PE Center, and everyone wanted to have their best game that night. It always had a great crowd and by halftime of the JV game, it was usually full.
“It was an honor to be a player in that game and something I know my team was always proud of. And lastly of course, it was always a game that was wanted to be won by both sides.”
During his 25 years coaching the freshman (4 years) and junior varsity (21 years), McGinley’s teams amassed over 350 wins, including being able to direct his son, Matt McGinley, and nephew Mark Northey.
Tiffany (Freeman) Ferguson, whose sons Caleb and Hayden were/are both Helena High cagers, was an All-State round-baller for the Lady Bengals 32 years ago.
“The highlight for me was my junior year. I had been struggling so Coach Keller moved me down to play a quarter of JV each game to build my confidence, and crosstown was my first game back as a starter on varsity,” said Tiffany, referring to Helena’s second matchup with the Lady Bruins in 1987. “A week before crosstown, my grandfather passed away unexpectedly.
“Coach Keller had us write goal cards before each game and mine that week was to play my best for my grandpa. I had probably my best game of the season, scoring 18 points and we won.”
After Helena won the first meeting 58-49, HHS posted a sweep with a 55-38 success in that event described by Ferguson.
“That was a huge game for me personally and I still have that goal card as a reminder,” she said.
In 1988’s first tilt versus CHS, Helena prevailed 57-46, spearheaded by Freeman, who swished 21 points. Capital was paced by Molly Hull’s 14 markers.
The Lady Bengals held off the scrappy hoopsters from the other side of town in the rematch, 60-52, led by Michelle Sandholm’s 21 points. Freeman canned 9. Heather Voegele was high for the Lady Bruins with 12 counters.
The 6-foot Freeman finished the year averaging 16 points and 7 rebounds per game; helped the team to a third-place trophy at the 1988 State Tournament; and was selected second team All-State.
Ryan Grovom is the father Bruin standout Bridger Grovom. Ryan played his prep ball for Capital from 1988-91, when he was selected a first team All-Stater his senior year, posting a 15.8 ppg average.
As a junior, Helena swept the crosstown series, 86-57 and 91-61. The first game’s top scorers were John Briney (HHS) and Terry Phelan (CHS), with 24 and 20 points. Briney at 18, and Phelan and Bryant Higgs with 14 points, led their respective teams in scoring in the rematch. Grovom tallied 16 points in the first game, and 7 in the next tilt.
In 1990-91, Capital handed HHS its’ first loss of the young season right before Christmas, 65-48, powered by three Bruins in double figures; Higgs with 24 points, and 15 counters each from Grovom and Brian McGraw. Future University of Montana stalwart Chris Spoja was tops for Helena at 11.
The much-anticipated second contest featured the No. 2 Bengals versus No. 5 CHS, with Helena getting even, 72-51. HHS jumped on the backs of Spoja and Todd Redd, who drained 22 and 18 points. Higgs had 16 for Capital, while Grovom added 8 markers.
“I remember that crosstown was such a huge game, and you could feel the energy level was much higher,” said Ryan, who was able to coach his son on the JV team. “Back then we only had one side of the gym at Capital with bleachers, and our games against Helena were played at Carroll College, so the attendance and excitement was much higher than any regular season game.”
Capital High would qualify for its’ first State Tournament in seven years, while the Bengals went all the way for their first State title in 20 years.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR