Curt's Replays: Children of past crosstown stars take after their parents

But in 1985’s rematch – which was garnered by the Bruins, 63-45 – Bartsch had one of his best games, tossing in a game-high 17 points and collecting 7 rebounds. Phelan and Chris Avery spearheaded Capital’s attack, with 14 points each.

“It was always fun to compete against kids you were familiar with from across town,” Bartsch said. “I didn’t have any best friends on Capital, the closest was probably John Phelan, who I played with on the Senators.”

Bartsch’s best game was football, gridding collegiately for the University of Montana. His Griz roommate on the road was a familiar name – perhaps you’ve heard of Tony Arntson?

Lisa (Downs) Bullock, a 1985 HHS classmate of Bartsch, played two years of varsity hoops for the Lady Bengals from 1983-84, when the girls still played in the fall. Lisa and her daughter, Caroline Bullock, own the distinction of both playing for HHS hoops championship teams, 35 years apart.

“My favorite play was when we were down by 2 points and Brenda Toner was fouled and went to the line…with just (five) seconds left in the game,” related Lisa, when asked favorite memory of crosstowns. “She purposely missed the free throw – bounced it right off the front of the rim so it landed right back into her hands – and a quick shot back into the hoop for 2.”