Caroline Bullock, Hayden Ferguson are Pat Donovan Award recipients for 2020

Helena High announced Thursday that Hayden Ferguson and Caroline Bullock were the recipients of the Pat Donovan Award for the 2019-20 school year.
The honor is named after Donovan, who was part of Helena High's Class of 1971 and attended four years of high school in Helena. Donovan was a two-time all-American football player at Stanford prior to playing nine seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.
The awards are presented annually to Helena’s top senior male and female scholar-athletes. Recipients must have participated in two or more sports all four years while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.
Bullock was selected after earning multiple letters in volleyball and basketball. She would have been a four-year letter winner in track, too. Caroline earned All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball and volleyball in 2019-20, and helped the Bengals reach the Class AA state championship match in volleyball last November, before finishing as the runner-up to Helena Capital. She closed the 2019 volleyball season with 150 kills and 56 blocks.
On the hardwood, Bullock averaged 5.8 points and 7.4 rebounds, in addition to notching 23 total steals during the 2019-20 season. She was also named Second-Team All-Area by the Independent Record in both volleyball and basketball.
Bullock also earned Academic All-State honors in all three sports, was a member of National Honor Society and a Salutatorian for the class of 2020.
Ferguson, like Bullock, was a three-sport athlete at Helena High, participating in football, basketball and track and earning multiple letters in each sport. He was also selected to the IR's All-Area football team in 2019.
Ferguson was also recognized as an All-State defender at linebacker, while earning All-Conference honors as a running back. He finished the season with 54 solo tackles, 39 assists, 93 total tackles, three deflected passes and two interceptions as the Bengals reached the Class AA quarterfinals.
In basketball, he received Honorable Mention All-Conference in the Western AA after averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also finished with 23 steals and was named Second Team All-Area in basketball as a senior for his efforts.
Additionally, Ferguson earned Academic All-State in all three sports, was a member of National Honor Society and Valedictorian for the Bengals' class of 2020.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
