Caroline Bullock, Hayden Ferguson are Pat Donovan Award recipients for 2020

Helena High announced Thursday that Hayden Ferguson and Caroline Bullock were the recipients of the Pat Donovan Award for the 2019-20 school year.

The honor is named after Donovan, who was part of Helena High's Class of 1971 and attended four years of high school in Helena. Donovan was a two-time all-American football player at Stanford prior to playing nine seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

The awards are presented annually to Helena’s top senior male and female scholar-athletes. Recipients must have participated in two or more sports all four years while exhibiting stellar attributes in athletics, academics, character, attendance, sportsmanship, leadership and citizenship.

Bullock was selected after earning multiple letters in volleyball and basketball. She would have been a four-year letter winner in track, too. Caroline earned All-Conference Honorable Mention in basketball and volleyball in 2019-20, and helped the Bengals reach the Class AA state championship match in volleyball last November, before finishing as the runner-up to Helena Capital. She closed the 2019 volleyball season with 150 kills and 56 blocks.