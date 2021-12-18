Capital's Carson DesRosier, Talon Marsh win individual titles at CMR Holiday Classic

Wrestlers didn't get to compete in tournaments like the CMR Holiday Classic in the 2020-21 season outside the of the state tournament.

But this weekend, that sort of event returned in Great Falls with the CMR Holiday Classic and two Capital High wrestlers returned to the prestigious in style with first-place finishes.

Carson DesRosier, the two-time state champion and three-time finalist, posted a 6-0 record and won the 138-pound title thanks to a 5-1 decision over Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls. DesRosier had four wins of six wins by fall.

Marsh, a junior in the heavyweight class, notched three pins before winning the title with a 4-1 decision in the final over Gabe Walker of Miles City. Cashton Spolar (103) also took seventh, while Hunter Rahn was eighth for CHS.

Capital finished seventh as a team with 132 points. Billings West won the tournament with 231.5, followed by Billings Senior in second with 209.5.

Jefferson finished 22nd in the tournament that included teams from Class AA, Class A and Class B-C. Townsend ended up with 44 points; Helena High had 18. East Helena also finished with seven points.

The tournament also had a girls bracket and the East Helena girls were 17th among all girls thanks to 16 points and a fourth-place finish from Dakota Petersen at 152 pounds.

Jefferson was led by Leo Anderson who finished fifth (113) and John Armstrong who took sixth at 145. Kaleb Kirklin of Helena High finished a solid weekend by taking 8th at 182 pounds; Townsend's Riley Richtmyer finished the same at 152.

Capital girls rally against Senior, Bengals beaten by West

The defending state champions faced a four-point deficit on the road against Billings Senior on Saturday but behind 18 points from Jada Clarkson and a stellar defensive effort down the stretch, the Bruins earned a 48-40 win.

Anna Cockhill added eight points and Kayla Almquist also managed seven. The Bruins trailed 22-17 at the half and were down 32-28 headed into the final stanza before outscoring the Bruins 20-8 to get a road win.

Helena High wasn't so fortunate and just like the Bruins on Friday, the Bengal girls lost to a talented Billings West team 58-42.

Helena won in overtime on Friday night against Senior but fell behind by nine points at the half to West, which extended its lead to 17 after three quarters.

Maloree English led the Bengals in scoring with 11. Alex Bullock managed eight, while Kim Feller and Avery Kraft both had seven.

Also on Saturday:

• No. 1 Jefferson 50, Manhattan 23: MacKenzie Layng scored 11 points, Brynna Wolfe had 10 and the Panthers used a 16-5 second-quarter surge to drub the Tigers.

• Manhattan 68, Jefferson 58: Markus Fenno paced four players in double figures with 14 points as the Tigers rode a decisive second quarter to a win over the Panthers. Corbin Johnson scored 13, and Evan Duoma and Wyatt Jones posted 11 apiece for Manhattan, which outscored Jefferson 25-12 in the second quarter. Tyler Harrington led all scorers with 27 points and Wade Rykal chipped in with 10 for the Panthers.

