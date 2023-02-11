It was a busy day of local high school basketball in the Helena area and the biggest win of the day came from the Capital boys basketball team.

The Bruins dropped to 8-5 earlier this week but responded to their loss to Gallatin on Tuesday with back-to-back wins over Flathead on Friday and then Glacier on Saturday.

Capital trailed by four heading into the fourth but closed on an 18-7 run to win the game 54-47 inside the Bears Den. Joey Michelotti continued to shoot well for the Bruins with a team-high 14. Luke Dowdy pitched in with 12.

Helena High bounced back in boys basketball from their loss on Friday with an 82-66 win over Flathead at the Jungle. Jaxan Lieberg poured in 29 points to lead the way for the Bengals, while Tevin Wetzel finished with 22. Cael Murgel tacked on 12 as HHS improved to 10-5 on the season and 7-4 in the Western AA.

The Bruins have the same identical record, which will make this next week's crosstown game even more meaningful in the standings.

In Kalispell, the Capital girls rebounded from a two-point loss to Flathead on Friday, with a 58-23 romp over Glacier. Gracie Mockel had a big day for the Bruins with a game-high 15 points. Megan Swanson wasn't far behind with 14 and Brooklyn Brisko added 10. The Bruins are now 10-5 on the season.

Helena High also has a 10-5 record after the Bengals three-game winning streak was snapped by Flathead in a 51-46 defeat for HHS. Helena led 35-32 heading into the fourth but was outscored 19-11 in the final eight minutes. Alex Bullock paced the Bengals with 11 points. Maloree English managed 10.

Flathead is tied for the Western AA lead at 9-2 with Missoula Hellgate. Helena and Capital are each 7-4 and tied for third.

In the Elkhorn rivalry game between Townsend and Jefferson, the Bulldogs escaped with a 50-48 win. Townsend trailed by four at the start of the fourth but rallied thanks to 21 points from Ryan Racht. Dalton Noble had 14 to lead the Panthers. Hunter Stevens also wound up with 11.

The Jefferson girls routed Townsend in the girls game by a score of 74-43. Jefferson roared out of the gates to grab a 24-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Mackenize Layng led all scorers with 22 for JHS. Arena Faler contributed with 14, while Izzy Morris finished with 13 and Jesse Harris wound up with 12.

Ella Begger led the Bulldogs with 11 points in defeat. Briannah Williams had nine and Emily Bird totaled eight.