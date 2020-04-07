Parker Johnston is All-Area boys basketball player of the year; Bruins earn 4 first-teamers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In terms of sports, it was a year full of accolades for Parker Johnston and it continues with the Independent Record's All-Area boys basketball team.

Not only is Johnston a first-teamer, but just as he did in football, the Capital standout is the All-Area Player of the Year.

"Easy call," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Parker was the straw that stirred the drink for one of Capital's best offensive teams ever. Led the team in assists and rebounds...a unique combination along with being our best defensive player."

Johnston finished the season averaging 9.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, which led all of Class AA. He also notched 32 steals as he helped the Bruins reach the state tournament and the Western AA Divisional title game for the second straight year.

In addition to all that, Johnston was named All-State last week and earned First-Team All-Conference honors in the Western AA.

"He's a special kid," Almquist said. "Glad to finally see him get recognition in hoops."

The Bruins lost to Great Falls High in their opening game in Bozeman, at the AA state tourney. But Capital rebounded to defeat Butte High, before the tournament was called off due to COVID-19.