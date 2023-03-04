It was a game of runs between the Helena High girls basketball team and Missoula Sentinel on Saturday morning in Kalispell at the Western AA Divisional basketball tournament.

In the end though, it was Sentinel that made the final run, erasing a 49-41 deficit in the fourth quarter to knock off Helena High 55-51.

The score was tied at 51-51 when Helena turned the ball over. Lilly Allen made two free throws and after another turnover, the Spartans were able to push the lead to four and then hold on to advance to the state tournament.

Alex Bullock scored a game-high 16 points for the Bengals. Madi Tordorovich and Ashley Koenig added eight points each. Olivia Huntsinger scored 15 in the win for the Spartans. Helena High finished the season with a record of 12-9.

In the boys Western AA Divisional, Helena High was also playing to get into the state tournament and the opponent was Butte. But after playing late on Friday night, the Bengals never found a rhythm and saw their season come to an end with a 79-64 loss to Butte.

Helena and Butte were tied 14-14 after the first quarter. Yet, the Bulldogs built a four-point lead after a 21-17 advantage in the second quarter. The Butte lead was pushed to nine by the time the fourth quarter started and the Bulldogs scored 28 in the final stanza, many at the free throw line, to wrap up the win.

Hudson Luedtke scored 31 to pace the Bulldogs. Jace Stenson managed 16 and Cameron Gurnsey finished with 14.

Cael Murgel was the leading scorer for the Bengals. He filled it up with 22 points. Tevin Wetzel was credited with 13 and Jaxan Lieberg wound up with 10. Helena wraps up the 2022-23 season with a 14-7 record.

The Capital boys, the defending Class AA state champions, were also looking to punch their ticket back to the state tournament and midway through their game on Saturday against Big Sky, it looked like they would do just that. It was 33-25 Capital at halftime.

Big Sky trimmed the lead to two points with just a few minutes left. A Nick Michelotti 3-pointer extended it to five. With just over a minute to go, the Bruins led by four. However, Big Sky was able to even score thanks to a pair of missed free throws by the Bruins.

In overtime, Isaiah Reed hit a 3-pointer to push the Big Sky lead to five. Capital went cold and Big Sky was able to ice the 62-56 win at the free throw line, meaning Class AA boys basketball will have a new champion in 2023.

The Bruins finished 12-9.