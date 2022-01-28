Local Roundup: Jefferson girls stay unbeaten, Townsend boys knock off Livingston of Class A

The Jefferson girls basketball team won its 14th game of the season on Friday defeating Three Forks on the road by the score of 52-33 in Class B action.

Rachel Van Blaricom led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 15 points. Dakota Edmisten and Brynna Wolfe also pitched in with 12.

The top-ranked Panthers led 13-12 after the first quarter but pulled away in the second by outscoring the Wolves 19-4 and then 12-7 in the third.

In boys action, Three Forks nearly hit the century mark in a 96-54 win over Jefferson Friday night. Tyler Harrington was the top scorer for the Panthers with 19 and Trent McMaster added eight, but it wasn't enough to match Three Forks which had five scorers reach double figures led by Michael O'Dell's 17.

Townsend boys knock off Livingston

After recently moving into the top 10 of the 406mtsports.com rankings for Class B, the Townsend boys basketball team has shown no sign of slowing down and posted a 76-55 win in Livingston over the Rangers, a Class A opponent on Friday night.

Jesus Garcia went off for the Bulldogs poured in a game-high 30 points in the win. Trey Hoveland, a Montana Western commit for football, also managed 19 points for Townsend. Braden Racht pitched in with 15. Livingston was paced by 24 points from Wilson Saile but it wasn't enough to match Townsend, which has now won five games in a row.

Capital wrestling drops duals in Kalispell

In a final tuneup before the Western AA seeding tournament next weekend, both the Helena Capital and Helena High wrestling teams were in Kalispell on Friday to take on Flathead and Glacier.

Flathead is the defending Class AA state champion and on Friday, the Braves knocked off the Bruins by a score of 49-25.

Back-to-back pins by Talon Marsh (285) and Cashton Spolar (103) gave the Bruins a 12-6 lead but Flathead won the next four matches before two-time state champion Carson DesRosier earned an 11-4 win over Asher Kemppainen to stop the run.

Cole Graham also notched a win for the Bruins by the score of 5-2 at 152 pounds, while Conner Kovick (160) also won by fall.

CHS also battled Western AA foe Glacier and the Wolfpack notched a 47-27 victory over the Bruins. Marsh won his second match of the weekend by fall. DesRosier also won his a score of 4-0, while Graham and Kovick each had pins. Spolar also won by forfeit.

Helena High's scores were unavailable.

Townsend drops dual to Anaconda

The Copper Shamrock stays in the Smelter City for another year.

The Anaconda wrestling team wrapped up the Class B-C regular season with a 45-24 dual win over the Townsend Bulldogs on Friday night in the Snake Pit. The winner of this annual season-ending dual, along with bragging rights, gets to hold onto the travelling Copper Shamrock trophy until the two squads meet again. The Bulldogs have historically dominated, but Friday marked the second straight year the Copperheads have come out on top.

It was all Anaconda early on. The 103-pound class was open for both teams and Nate Blodnick got a win by forfeit at 113. After Aaron Michels beat J.R. Harrell at 120 and Colin Sampson, 126, won by forfeit the Copperheads led 15-0. Anaconda's Joseph Kerbis was able to turn Thomas Buresh at 3:10 for six more Copperheads points in the 132-pound match, which made it 21-0.

138-pound Hunter McCarthy got the Bulldogs on the board win a pin of Joe Williams at 1:51. In the 145-pound match, top-ranked (at 138) Tommy Sawyer answered right back for Anaconda by pinning Griffin Hunt with seven seconds left in the match.

Down 27-6, Townsend found an answer and rattled off 18 straight points to cut the Copperheads lead to 27-24. Pins by Riley Richtmyer (152) and Dawson Sweat (160) along with a forfeit win by Klause Rauser put the Bulldogs right back in the mix.

After watching their lead shrink to just three points with three matches to go, Anaconda had the final say as the Copperheads' upper-weights sealed the deal with three straight falls to close out the dual.

