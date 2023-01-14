Local roundup: Helena girls bounce back, Bengal and Bruin boys win in Kalispell

The Helena High girls basketball team bounced back from a tough loss at home on Friday night to Kalispell Flathead, with a 58-49 win over Glacier on Saturday at the Jungle.

Helena High started quickly with 20 first-quarter points to take control of things. Helena led 31-20 at the half and reached double figures in each of the four quarters. Alex Bullock was a driving force in the effort with 21 points, on 7-of-11 shooting and 11 boards. She also dished out two assists.

Ashley Koenig pitched in with eight points, Madi Todorovich also contributed with seven points and four steals. The win improved Helena to 4-3 on the season and the Bengals will host Capital on Friday night for crosstown.

In Kalispell, the Helena boys basketball continued their hot start to the Western AA conference schedule and maintained their spot in first place with a 57-45 road win over a 5-2 Glacier team.

Winning on the road isn't supposed to be easy, but when you build a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 29-15 lead at the half, wins aren't as hard to come by.

Jaxan Lieberg continued to shine for the Bengals and scored 24 points. He was 9-of-12 from the field, as well as 3-of-4 from the 3-point line. Colter Petre added eight points in the win for Helena, which is now 6-1 overall. Dylan Christman finished with seven.

The Capital Bruin boys started the weekend ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings but that is likely to change after a loss to Glacier on Friday. However, the Bruins rebounded with a win over Flathead on Saturday by the score of 58-37.

Capital led 30-20 at the half and scored 14 points in the third and fourth quarter en route to the 21-point win. Hayden Opitz had a big night for the Bruins with 18 points, while Henry Gross and Jack Drynan added eight off the bench.

The Helena boys will host Capital on Thursday looking to snap a seven-game losing streak to the defending state champions.

In the Elkhorn rivalry between Townsend and Jefferson, the Panthers won the girls game with ease by a final score of 63-37.

JHS opened the game with 25-9 run in the first quarter and never really looked back. Austie May was the higher scorer with 18 points. MacKenize Layng also reached double figures with 14. Izzy Morris wound up with 11.

The Bulldogs got a team-high eight points from Holly Newman and seven from Emily Bird in the loss.