The Helena High boys basketball team is different when Tevin Wetzel is on the floor and that was apparent on Tuesday night against No. 1 Bozeman.

Wetzel missed a few games for the Bengals following their crosstown win, but he returned to the Jungle on Tuesday night and made eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 37 points.

Helena, which scored 30 points in the third quarter alone, cruised to its ninth win of the season and ended a three-game losing streak thanks to a 78-67 win over No. 1 Bozeman that was more lopsided than the final indicated.

The Bengals grabbed a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter but saw the lead cut to five after 21 second-quarter points for Bozeman made it 30-25 HHS at the break.

Yet, in the third quarter, Wetzel and the Bengals went off for 30 points. They added 18 in the fourth and led by as many as 22 points over the Hawks, who were newly minted as the No. 1 Class AA boys team in the 406mtsports.com rankings this week.

However, the Bengals (9-4, 6-3) looked salty on both ends of the floor. Every single player in the starting lineup shot 50 percent or better. Wetzel made 78 percent of his shots (11-of-14) on his way to 37 points but Jaxan Lieberg added 16 points and was 6-of-9. Senior Colter Petre tacked on 14 points.

As a team, the Bengals shot 52 percent from the field and made a blistering 55 percent from deep, including 16 total makes from beyond the arc.

Lieberg and Petre both made four triples in addition to the eight from Wetzel. Cael Murgel also pitched in with nine points and three rebounds. Kellen Harrison was the top scorer for Bozeman with 26.

Also Tuesday night:

The Helena Capital boys basketball team trailed Bozeman Gallatin by just three points at the half, 23-20, but dropped the non-conference game to the Raptors 57-37 after a three-point third quarter. Nick Michelotti had 15 points in the loss for the Bruins (8-5, 5-4). Quinn Clark added 14 for Gallatin.

In girls basketball, the Helena Bengals continued their recent winning ways and easily dispatched of the Bozeman Hawks in Bozeman, 66-45. Helena scored in double figures in all four quarters and reached 18 points in three different stanzas.

Three different Bengals (9-4, 6-3) reached double figures in the win led by Alex Bullock who scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals.

Avery Kraft was stellar again from deep, making 3-of-4 to finish with 13 points. The junior point guard has made 7-of-9 3-pointers in her last two games. Maloree English chipped in with 11.

No. 4 Capital (9-4, 6-3) was also in Bozeman to take on third-ranked Gallatin in girls basketball and the Bruins were defeated 63-54 as the Raptors got an 18-point effort from Jada Davis.

Also in girls hoops, East Helena paid a visit to No. 1 Dillon (in Class A) on Tuesday and suffered a 63-37 loss at the hands of the Beavers. Montana Pierson scored 14 points to lead the way for the Vigilantes (7-10, 4-8). Dymon Root added 12.