Local roundup: Helena boys fall to Sentinel; Townsend, Jefferson lose at Southern B

The Helena High boys basketball team was hoping to extend its season by one week, with a win over Missoula Sentinel in the Class AA state playoffs Wednesday, but despite a valiant effort, Helena fell short.

The top-ranked Spartans defeated Helena 49-40 in Missoula. The Bengals trailed 25-18 at the break and kept things competitive throughout. However, the 13 points from Kaden Huot and nine from Austin Zeiler weren't enough to overcome Sentinel, which got 17 from Alex Germer and 12 from Tony Frohlich-Fair.

Helena will see its season come to an end, while the Spartans will advance to the Class AA state tournament in Great Falls next week.

At the Southern B Divisional in Billings, Damon Gros Ventre poured in 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists as top-ranked Lodge Grass sprinted to a 16-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 67-52 triumph over Townsend in a first-round game.

Ty Moccasin added 13 points and Jadence Archita contributed nine points and eight boards for the Indians. Gavin Vandenacre had the hot hand with 32 points for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Racht added nine.

On the girls side of the Southern B, Sawyer Wiggs led three players in double figures with 17 points and chalked up four steals as Columbus opened tournament play with an impressive 53-34 romp over Jefferson. The Cougars, who used a 19-2 second-quarter run to break away from a tie after one quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 17 points, but no other player scored more than five.

