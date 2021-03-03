 Skip to main content
Local roundup: Helena boys fall to Sentinel; Townsend, Jefferson lose at Southern B
Local roundup: Helena boys fall to Sentinel; Townsend, Jefferson lose at Southern B

The Helena High boys basketball team was hoping to extend its season by one week, with a win over Missoula Sentinel in the Class AA state playoffs Wednesday, but despite a valiant effort, Helena fell short.

The top-ranked Spartans defeated Helena 49-40 in Missoula. The Bengals trailed 25-18 at the break and kept things competitive throughout. However, the 13 points from Kaden Huot and nine from Austin Zeiler weren't enough to overcome Sentinel, which got 17 from Alex Germer and 12 from Tony Frohlich-Fair. 

Helena will see its season come to an end, while the Spartans will advance to the Class AA state tournament in Great Falls next week. 

At the Southern B Divisional in Billings, Damon Gros Ventre poured in 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists as top-ranked Lodge Grass sprinted to a 16-point lead after one quarter and rolled to a 67-52 triumph over Townsend in a first-round game.

Ty Moccasin added 13 points and Jadence Archita contributed nine points and eight boards for the Indians. Gavin Vandenacre had the hot hand with 32 points for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Racht added nine.

On the girls side of the Southern B, Sawyer Wiggs led three players in double figures with 17 points and chalked up four steals as Columbus opened tournament play with an impressive 53-34 romp over Jefferson. The Cougars, who used a 19-2 second-quarter run to break away from a tie after one quarter. Rachel Van Blaricom led the Panthers with 17 points, but no other player scored more than five.

Box Scores

Missoula Sentinel 49, Helena 40

Helena;;6;12;9;13;—;40

Missoula Sentinel;;11;14;9;15;—;49

HELENA: Kaden Huot 13; Austin Zeiler 9; Bergin Luker 5; Evan Barber 5; Sam Norum 4; Dylan Christman 4.

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Alex Germer 17; Tony Frohlich-Fair 12; Kaden Sheridan 6; Hayden Kolb 5; Haiden Crews 5; TJ Rausch 2; Peyton Stevens 1.

Columbus 53, Jefferson 34

Jefferson;;9;2;13;10;—;34

Columbus;;9;19;12;13;—;53

JEFFERSON: Rachel Van Blaricom 17; Izzy Morris 5; Austie May 3; MacKenzie Layng 3; Dakota Edmiston 2; Grace Alexander 2; Hailee Stiles 2.

COLUMBUS: Sawyer Wiggs 17; Payton West 14; Brooklyn Wyllie 10; Hannah Obert 7; Katelyn Hamilton 5.

Lodge Grass 67, Townsend 52

Townsend;;4;15;18;15;—;52

Lodge Grass;;20;12;21;14;—;67

TOWNSEND: Gavin Vandenacre 32; Ryan Racht 9; Devon Zeadow 6; Eric Eichinger 4; Kaden Newman 1.

LODGE GRASS: Damon Gros Ventre 24; Ty Moccasin 13; Jadence Archita 9; Malachi Little Nest 6; DC Stewart 6; Lance Little Nest 5; Kendall Russell 2.

